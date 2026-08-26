‘The most amazing person’: Teen killed in Meath hit-and-run is named

Gardaí at the scene where TJ McDonnell was killed in a hit-and-run in Kells, Co Meath. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A teenager who died following a hit-and-run in Kells, Co Meath, on Tuesday has been named locally.

TJ McDonnell (19) from Bohermeen, Co Meath, was reportedly out cycling with a friend when the incident occurred.

It is understood a van was involved in the crash, which happened at Nugentstown at about 8.05pm.

McDonnell was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan, where a postmortem is expected to take place.

He was a keen cyclist and was training for an Ironman competition.

McDonnell played soccer with Bohermeen Celtic and Gaelic football with St Ultans GAA club.

In a statement, Sinn Féin TD for Meath East Darren O’Rourke said it was “devastating news”.

“A young man killed off his bike in a collision with a van, which then left the scene. It’s a shocking hit-and-run and the worst news to hear. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of the poor young man.”

Deirdre Murtagh, owner of Causey Farm in Fordstown where McDonnell worked, said: “We are all just so shocked and so upset and saddened at this news”.

Murtagh said he had worked at the farm since 2022. “TJ started here in Farmophobia and won scare actor of the year that year. He stayed with us and could turn his hand to any role here.

“He was the most amazing person you could ever meet and was one of those people who just stood out with everyone. Every customer and staff member he ever met just loved him.

“We have had thousands of people through here over the years and TJ would be up there in the top five. He travelled extensively and lived 10 lifetimes in his 19 years.

“He will be sorely missed by all of us here and we extend heartfelt sympathy to his family”.

O’Rourke called for witnesses to come forward, saying: “If anyone was around Nugentstown between 7.30pm and 8.30pm last night (Tuesday, 25th August) or has any footage or information at all, please contact Kells Garda station on (046) 928 0820, or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station. It is really important that the gardaí have as much information as possible to allow them to investigate this case.”

An Garda Síochána is appealing for witnesses to come forward.