Wildfires in Europe: your holiday refund rights and what to look out for in upcoming trips

A camper puts her belongings into her car as she prepares to evacuate the Lacanau campsite in southwestern France on Tuesday due to a wildfire in the Gironde region. Photograph: Alain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images

Where are we now with the wildfires in southern Europe?

It is hard to overstate the scale of the crisis – or should that be crises? – and the continuing risks they pose in some regions. French president Emmanuel Macron has said the wildfires close to Bordeaux are “completely unprecedented”, adding the “situation we are dealing with is the most severe we have ever recorded”.

The vaguely good news is that firefighters west of Bordeaux are reported to have had a relatively good night and extinguished several new outbreaks and, as of Tuesday morning, the situation has been described as stabilised – but not under control.

At a press conference Lieut Col Eric Brocardi, a spokesman for the National Federation of Firefighters of France, warned that France was facing wildfires of “exceptional intensity” and likened it to a “David against Goliath” battle.

In Spain there have been glimmers of good news, with the regional president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, suggesting things are improving “little by little”, with the authorities considering letting some people return to their homes.

So, we are through the worst of it?

No. The days ahead are likely to be tense and dangerous with temperatures set to keep climbing in southwest France and central Spain and no sign of rain on the immediate horizon.

How many Irish people are likely to be affected by the fires?

It is difficult to give an accurate figure. France is one of the most popular destinations for Irish tourists with about three-quarters of a million trips there from here recorded each year. A significant percentage of those trips take place in the summer months and in any given year tens of thousands of people visit the southwest of the country. The Novelle-Aquitaine region has dozens of campsites that draw Irish families, while the wineries of Bordeaux are popular with a different cohort of tourists. The region is well serviced with flights from Ireland, with direct routes from airports here to Bordeaux, La Rochelle, Toulouse and Biarritz.

Have flights been cancelled as a result of the fires?

We have not seen widespread cancellations as yet and no unusual travel advisories have been put in place as a result of the fires.

A De Havilland Canada DHC-8-400 Dash 8 operated by the French civil defence agency drops fire retardant on Tuesday as wildfires rage near Marcheprime, outside Bordeaux. Photograph: AP Photo/Emma Da Silva

Travel advisories?

The Department of Foreign Affairs issues them for every country in the world and at present the advisory for France is normal. The DFA does, however, address the wildfires and cautions “citizens in, or near, areas affected by wildfires [to] exercise extreme caution, monitor news updates and follow the instructions of the local authorities”. Any Irish citizen affected by wildfires has been urged to contact the Irish embassy for assistance at +33 1 44 17 67 00. The DFA also notes that French authorities have advised against travelling through the Gironde area due to the wildfires.

[ ‘Ash fell from the sky’: Tourists describe fleeing ‘apocalyptic’ wildfires in FranceOpens in new window ]

So, what if I have a holiday booked and don’t want to go because I am concerned by the spread of the fires? Can I get my money back?

The short and not entirely helpful answer is no. Flights are typically sold on a no-refund basis and if your plane departs on schedule and you choose not to be on it, you will most likely find it very difficult to get your money back. Similarly, if you have booked accommodation in an area close to the wildfires but one that is as yet unaffected by the fires, the chances of getting anything back if you choose not to travel are slim.

What about making a claim on my insurance policy if I chose not to go?

Again, in the absence of official travel advisories warning against visiting a particular country, it is unlikely any claim for cancellations will be entertained, as a disinclination to travel is not considered a valid cause for complaint.

So, what should I do if I have a trip looming?

The first thing to make sure you have is a decent travel insurance policy and make sure it includes travel disruption cover and also covers delays and cancellations as a result of what used to be called acts of God or circumstances beyond the control of airlines or tour operators. Protection against wildfires, strikes, volcanoes and war does cost more, but not that much more, and could save you a world of heartache should things go off the rails.

And what are my rights if my flight is cancelled?

Under EU Regulation 261, airlines are obliged to offer you a full refund or a rerouting on the next available flight or at a later time that suits you if the flight is cancelled.

If you opt for a refund, the airline’s responsibility to you ends there and then?

If you are overseas and you ask to be put on the next available flight, then the airline must provide care and assistance until you can be accommodated on an alternative flight. That means airlines must provide you meals and refreshments and, if necessary, it will have to cover the cost of hotel accommodation and transport between hotels and airports.

And will they find the accommodation for me?

That seems unlikely. Most of the airports in France that are facing potential delays – and we must stress again that there are no mass cancellations on the cards – are small and airline staff will no doubt be hard to find. It you are overseas when your flight is cancelled and you cannot make contact with an airline or cannot access the legally mandated care and assistance, you may have to make your own reasonable arrangements.

Anyone in this position should retain all receipts because they will be needed to claim back reasonable expenses, which should cover modestly priced hotels and restaurants. Once you get home, you send copies of all receipts to the airline and include booking references, passenger names and original and new flight details.

Will I get compensation if my holiday is disrupted?

That is unlikely as the circumstances for cancellations and delays – if they happen – will be considered extraordinary and beyond the control of airlines and tour operators.