Dublin Airport operator DAA apologises to journalist over ‘fake news’ tweet

The DAA has apologised for tweets it made in response to the journalist's posts about an incident at Terminal 2 in Dublin Airport. Photograph: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

The Dublin Airport operator DAA has apologised to US-based Irish journalist Phelim McAleer over posts it made on X last March.

The airport authority has also settled an action for defamation brought by McAleer.

The incident arose after McAleer posted two videos on X showing crowded scenes at the airport’s Terminal 2 and saying an emergency had been declared and the terminal was being evacuated.

The airport authority responded with two posts claiming McAleer’s posts were “fake news” and “loose online commentary”. The authority said there was no evacuation. The airport authority subsequently deleted both posts.

McAleer engaged KRW Law and barrister Eamon Dornan and issued High Court proceedings.

The airport authority subsequently issued the following apology on X: “On 12 March 2026 journalist Phelim McAleer tweeted two videos on X stating that an emergency had been declared and Terminal 2 was being evacuated. daa then tweeted twice about Mr McAleer’s Terminal 2 posts describing his posts as ‘fake news’ and ‘loose online commentary’ and claiming there was no evacuation. daa have deleted both tweets. We accept that Mr McAleer is a reputable journalist and our wording unfairly impugned his professional integrity and we apologise to Mr McAleer.”

In a statement on Thursday, KRW Law confirmed “the successful resolution” of the case. The statement said “the agreed apology acknowledges that an alarm sounded and that passengers were instructed to evacuate, confirms that the offending posts were deleted, and apologises to Mr McAleer”.

Kevin Winters of KRW Law said the settlement “represents a total vindication for Mr McAleer” who “enjoys an impeccable worldwide reputation as a well-established journalist and producer, built up over many years of professional work and achievement”.

McAleer said, in a statement issued via his solicitors, the settlement meant a great deal to him.

“It ought never to have happened that my journalistic integrity was called into question by the DAA. There was an emergency declared and evacuation which I reported accurately. I was part of the evacuation. The stress and anxiety caused by this episode was entirely unnecessary. DAA’s tweets led to a large pile-on of online abuse from people who believed I had falsely reported an emergency at an airport.”

DAA said it had “nothing to add to what was posted on X”.