Gardaí still reviewing ‘thousands of hours’ of CCTV footage in 2022 gang shooting

Cormac Berkeley was shot multiple times while in his car outside his house at Harelawn Park in Clondalkin in December 2022. Photographs: Collins/rip.ie

The investigation into the gang-related shooting of Cormac Berkeley outside his home in Co Dublin is being slowed as gardaí need to review “thousands of hours” of CCTV footage.

The 37-year-old was shot dead in December 2022 as he sat in his car in the driveway of his home in Harelawn Park, Clondalkin.

Berkeley had links to the drugs trade in the area and gardaí believe his murder was related to a local feud involving organised criminal gangs.

The victim was shot at least five times in the legs and upper body. Paramedics attempted to revive him at the scene, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

On Tuesday, Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard a request from An Garda Síochána for the inquest into Berkeley’s death to be adjourned for six months to allow for the “painstaking” review process to be completed.

Det Insp Brian Hanley, the garda charged with running the murder case, told coroner Dr Clare Keane gardaí are carrying out a “comprehensive investigation” into the death.

Although there have been “some developments” in the case, he said, the investigation needs time to allow for the full review of video evidence from around the time of Berkeley’s death.

Hanley said he was set to meet with the family of the deceased in relation to the “ongoing” investigation.

The inquest was first opened in later 2023 and has been adjourned repeatedly since then to allow for the investigation into the death to complete for the consideration of criminal proceedings.

The coroner’s court heard at the time that the postmortem had identified “multiple gunshot wounds” as the cause of death and that Berkeley’s half-brother had identified his remains. The inquest will be back up for mention in January.

Separately, at the coroner’s court on Tuesday, the inquest into the gangland killing of Jason Hennessey (48) was adjourned for six months. Hennessey died 12 days after being shot in the “neck and upper trunk” at Browne’s Steakhouse, Blanchardstown, on Christmas Eve 2023.

The investigation into his murder, which is being led by Det Insp Liam Donohoe of Blanchardstown Garda station, needs more time. It will be heard again in January.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) is “reviewing evidence” around the 2022 shooting of 41-year-old Gary Carey outside the Hilton Hotel in Kilmainham, west Dublin.

The inquest heard charges are being considered in relation to the investigation into his death, but that one suspect is now deceased.

The coroner granted a six-month extension to allow the DPP to consider the evidence in relation to other suspects.