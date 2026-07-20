‘Best team in the world’: Limerick hurlers welcomed home to a sea of green and white

Limerick hurlers Cian Lynch and William O’Donoghue with the Liam MacCarthy Cup and the Mick Mackey Cup in Limerick on Monday. Photograph: Getty

The heatwave brought fevered celebrations to Limerick as the county’s newly-crowned All-Ireland senior hurling champions were welcomed home to a green-and-white party on Monday.

Tens of thousands descended on the city centre for the occasion. They cheered their hurling heroes off a train at Colbert railway station, into the People’s Park and onto a concert stage at Pery Square.

Arguably the greatest-ever hurling team, they were joined on stage by the Limerick minor team who won the minor All-Ireland title last month.

Senior captain Cian Lynch led them off the train holding aloft the Liam MacCarthy Cup as manager John Kiely summed up the mood: “Happy days, happy days.”

The Sunday Game Hurler of the Year, Gearóid “Hego” Hegarty, said: “My message to the Limerick supporters is, they are just the best fans in the world. We love them so much and we are looking forward to celebrating with them over the next couple of hours and days. This is what we (the players) dream of.”

Fans during the homecoming on Monday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Supporter Paschal Meade brought along his “lucky charm”, eight-year-old grandson Adam Manai, to soak up the celebrations. Adam said he had “prayed to God for Limerick to score a goal” against Clare in the semi-final and against Galway in the final. To his delight, his prayers were answered on both days.

“I love them,” said Adam of the team. “And when I’m older, I’ll bring my sons to the games.”

Meade said: “This Limerick team are the best in the world, they are creating fantastic memories for me and Adam. They keep getting better and the new blood coming is making the future bright.”

Limerick supporters welcome home their newly-crowned All-Ireland senior hurling champions on Monday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Aidan Woodhouse (50), a native of Limerick city, was in attendance to welcome the team off their train. He said: “I don’t know how they do it, but they do it. I’m following them since I was knee high; I never thought I’d see them win as many All Irelands as they have.”

Gerard Lonergan (62), from Cappamore, serenaded his fellow supporters with a rendition of the county’s GAA anthem, Seán Sabhat From Garryowen.

Vantage points were at a premium as thousands turned out to welcome the Limerick hurlers on Monday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“This year they really bonded together again and gave it one right good lash, and fair play to them,” he said.

Mary Fitzmaurice from Ballyhahill, Co Limerick, brought along her eight-year-old twin grandsons, Michael and Thomas. She said: “This team brings great life to the place, they are brilliant.”

Just shy of 90 years of age, Limerick nun Helena McCormack travelled from her adopted home of Essex in the UK to welcome the Treaty hurlers home.

“They’re special, they’re special, and they did a great job on Sunday,” she said. “Six All-Irelands in nine years, I tell ya boy, you couldn’t beat it.”

The crowd chanted “Limerick, Limerick, Limerick” as Mary O’Mahony of Munster GAA carried onstage four of the five hurling cups won this year by the county.

Mayor of Limerick John Moran described the latest achievement as “truly remarkable”.

“Once again, they have demonstrated extraordinary commitment, resilience and belief on the biggest stage in the game and the people of Limerick could not be prouder.”