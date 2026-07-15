Ireland

Man (50s) charged over fatal assault of Anthony Long in Mulhuddart

Suspect due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court

An adult male (40s) died in hospital after receiving serious injuries in Mulhuddart, Dublin 15. Photogaph: Sam Boal/Collins photos
An adult male (40s) died in hospital after receiving serious injuries in Mulhuddart, Dublin 15. Photogaph: Sam Boal/Collins photos
Hugh Dooley
Wed Jul 15 2026 - 09:281 MIN READ

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with an alleged fatal assault at a west Dublin housing estate earlier this month.

The man has been charged and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Wednesday, the Garda said.

The charges relate to an incident at Parslickstown Drive, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, at about 3.55am on Friday, July 3rd.

The attack left Anthony Long (41) in “critical condition” in hospital with severe injuries. He died on Sunday, July 5th.

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The investigation into the incident has been coordinated by a senior garda at Blanchardstown Garda station, and a family liaison officer was appointed to help the family.

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