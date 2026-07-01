Teenager who died in Carlow e-scooter incident named locally

Gardaí at the scene on Carpenters Way, Carlow town on Monday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A boy who died following an incident involving an e-scooter in Co Carlow has been named locally as Janis Ozols.

The 17-year-old sustained serious injuries after he fell from the e-scooter while travelling on Carpenters Way, a road in Carlow town, at about 8.30pm on Monday.

Ozols, who was a student at Presentation College Carlow, was initially brought to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where he was later pronounced dead.

Another teenager, aged 18, also fell from the e-scooter, though he did not require hospital treatment.

The scene was preserved for forensic investigation on Tuesday morning, with road diversions in place.

Mayor of Carlow and local Fianna Fáil councillor Ken Murnane said the death was a “tragedy”.

“Everybody in Carlow is devastated over the death of this young man off an e-scooter. It just shows that e-scooters are actually very dangerous,” he said.

Describing the death as “devastating”, local Fine Gael councillor Paul Doogue said there must be a “clampdown” on e-scooters, believing gardaí have a “big role to play” in such action.

“I really think a lot of young people don’t see the danger in them,” he said.

On Tuesday, gardaí appealed for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage from Carpenters Way around the time of the incident to contact Carlow Garda station.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a Garda spokesperson said.