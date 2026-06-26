New Irish passport design ‘a real reflection of who we are,’ says Minister

The new Irish passport design, featuring Irish wildlife, at the Passport Office in Balbriggan, Co Dublin. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Photos

With a golden harp on the cover, a hand-drawn depiction of an Irish wolfhound on the first page and various Celtic swirls and knots throughout, the new passport is designed to reflect the nation, Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee said as she launched the fresh design.

The little red booklet that grants citizens visa-free access to 186 countries, ranking it the fourth most powerful passport in the world, now features designs of Irish wildlife, flora and landscapes that were chosen after a national consultation including over 15,000 people.

McEntee said it “is a real reflection of who we are” as a nation. “The fantastic artwork on our passport now is a reflection of what it is to be Irish,” she added.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement the new passport is a result of “world-leading security technology, including several features being used in a passport for the first time”.

The passport “supports Ireland’s sustainability ambitions through new production techniques and environmentally friendly security inks, while maintaining the highest international standards of document security,” the Department said.

“The cost won’t change, so if you’re an adult applying for a passport it’s still €75 and if you’re applying for a child it’s still €25, so not only will we have one of the most secure passports on the planet, it’ll also be one of the cheapest,” McEntee said.

“Close to about €8 million” was spent “developing all of the different security measures” in the passport, she added, later declining to give details of these features on the basis the information may be used to produce fraudulent documents.

Artist Ailbhe Cronin drew many of the landscapes and animals featured throughout the passport. “So much research went into making sure everything was done properly,” she said, such as ensuring the colour of a salmon was correct for the time of year it was swimming through Irish waters.

Pages from a sample of Ireland's next-generation passport. Photograph: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire

In mock-ups circulated at the launch of the new travel document at the Passport Office in Balbriggan, Co Dublin (which assesses over 2,000 applications a day), one Department of Foreign Affairs employee took centre stage.

“Ruairí Ó Lochlainn” was the name on the model passport, but the face next to it belongs to James Kearns, an executive officer at the Department.

Department of Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee with a mock-up passport and an Irish wolfhound. Photograph: Department of Foreign Affairs/PA Wire

Kearns described featuring on the model passport as “a great honour. It’s something I’m hugely proud of,” he said, adding “there was a little bit of internal competition for it” within the office.

He doesn’t mind that his name was changed, “it fits the document by keeping it Irish,” he said. But the photo itself may be a different story: “I don’t know, do I look better in person? Eh, I’m not sure.”

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