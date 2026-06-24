‘Tadhg’s life was rich and fulfilled,’ funeral of teenager killed at Donegal rally hears

A guard of honour is formed as the remains of Tadhg Callaghan Carter arrive at St Colmcille’s Church in Churchill, Co Donegal. Photograph: Joe Dunne

The teenager killed while watching the Donegal International Rally at the weekend has been remembered as a boy with a unique personality.

Hundreds attended St Colmcille’s Church in Glendowan on Wednesday morning for the funeral of Tadhg Callaghan Carter.

The 15-year-old, from Keeloges, Churchill in Co Donegal was a spectator at the rally when he was struck by a competing car on Saturday.

A family photo issued by the Garda of 15-year-old Tadhg Callaghan Carter, who was killed while a spectator after a crash during the Donegal International Rally at Trentagh, near Kilmacrennan

Guards of honour by St Eunan’s College, Stramore National School and Glenswilly GAA club straddled the remote roadside as the hearse bearing Tadgh’s white coffin made its way to the church, at Gartan Lake.

The church was packed to capacity while hundreds more huddled outside beneath the scorching sun.

“We gather with hearts that are heavy and broken,” Fr Michael McKeever said. “We are in disbelief and in the midst of a cloud of shock and grief.

“Tadhg was loved by so many. His life mattered. His absence leaves a space that cannot be filled. We gather to say thanks for the precious gift of Tadhg’s precious 15 years.”

McKeever said Tadhg brought “something unique” into the world.

“He brought himself,” the priest said. “Tadhg cannot be defined by the way he died. His life was so much more than that one tragic moment.

“He had his own gifts and his own hopes. You could see all of that from the photo memories; he was involved in everything. He was a typical young teenager, up for anything.

“Fifteen years seems too short and yet the value of our life isn’t measured only in length. A person is measured by the love they give, the love they receive and the friendships that they make. By that measure, Tadhg’s life was rich and fulfilled.”

Several symbols commemorating Tadhg’s life were carried to the altar before Mass, including a tractor he made in school, symbolising his love of farming; a number plate for his love of rallying and diffing; a Glenswilly GAA jersey; and some family photos depicting trips to Glenveagh National Park and Australia.

“He embraced life and enjoyed life,” Fr McKeever said.

Referring to the deluge of condolences conveyed on social media, McKeever told Tadhg’s grieving family: “The sympathy of the country is with you today.”

He prayed for the others involved in the incident on Saturday, to those who came to Tadhg’s aid and to the medics at Letterkenny University Hospital. .

The teenager had just completed his junior cycle exams in St Eunan’s College in Letterkenny.

Tadhg was buried in Templedouglas cemetery.

Following the incident on Saturday, all other competing cars were immediately returned to parc fermé in Letterkenny and the remainder of the rally was cancelled.

He is survived by parents Demelza and lan, sisters Hayley and Amy, brother Odhran, grandparents Edward, Imelda, Tom and Noreen and a wide circle of family and friends.