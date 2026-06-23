Union urges RTÉ to show ‘moral courage’ and rethink decision to broadcast Israel games

Members of the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Stop the Game Campaign outside Leinster House. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

A union representing many technical and other staff at RTÉ has called on the broadcaster to rethink its decision to show the Republic of Ireland’s games against Israel, saying its members “will not accept being put on the wrong side of history”.

In a June 22nd letter to director general Kevin Bakhurst, Siptu officials Adrian Kane and Robbie Purfield praised RTÉ’s decision not to broadcast the Eurovision Song Contest last month.

They said the union was “asking that RTÉ show the same moral courage on this occasion and refuse to broadcast” the Uefa Nations League matches against Isreal scheduled for September and October.

“There is widespread anger amongst the Irish public that these games are taking place when the International Court of Justice has ruled that Israel is plausibly committing the crime of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza,” they wrote.

“Furthermore a UN Independent Commission of Inquiry and the International Association of Genocide Scholars concluded that Israel is committing a genocide.”

The Israeli government has rejected international criticism of its policies in Gaza and denies the charge of genocide.

The union officials claim the Israeli Football Association “is complicit in Israel’s grave crimes against Palestinian” for several reasons, including its decision to allow Israeli teams playing in illegally occupied Palestinian territory to participate in Israeli competitions.

The letter cites the recent statement by the Palestinian Football Association that it “continues to pursue accountability through Fifa and other international sporting bodies for Israel’s persistent violations of Fifa statutes, the systematic obstruction of Palestinian football, and the devastating impact of Israel’s war on all aspects of Palestinian life, including athletes, clubs, facilities, and sporting life”.

The letter suggests the Government should ensure the matches do not take place, but “should they fail to do so, Siptu workers in RTÉ will not accept being put on the wrong side of history ‚assisting with sportswashing Israel’s genocide against Palestinians”.

Purfield, a sector organiser, said the union’s members do not want to work on the game.

“It’s a hot topic for the staff,” he said. “There is a definite sense they don’t want to be associated with the game.”

The Football Association of Ireland has repeatedly said that refusing to play the game is not an option due to the potential sanctions involved. Substantial revenues would also be at stake, although this will be less of a factor since the decision to move the home game out of Ireland to a neutral venue.

The Government has said it is solely a decision for the association as to whether it participates or withdraws. Several senior Government figures had, even before the decision to stage the home match overseas, said they would not attend.

There was no suggestion the Government would have financially supported the association in the event it decided not to field a team.

In a statement, RTÉ said it has “a contractual obligation that the two forthcoming Nations League soccer matches with Israel, in September and October, be broadcast”.

It said a breach of contract could jeopardise RTÉ’s existing rights and have a negative effect on the company’s sports rights acquisition activities into the future.

“Unlike the recent situation with the Eurovision Song Contest, where, as a participating member, RTÉ had full agency in its decision not to participate or broadcast, the broadcast of these games is mandatory under RTÉ’s rights contract. RTÉ does not have discretion to elect that these particular two matches should not be broadcast.”