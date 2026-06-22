Hot weather warning as Ireland set for temperatures of up to 30 degrees, Europe faces highs over 40

Met Éireann has issued a hot weather warning as temperatures of up to 30 degrees are forecast across the country for this week.

The status yellow warning will be in place from 12pm on Tuesday until Friday morning.

The forecast said daytime temperatures will be in excess of 27 degrees during the week before climbing towards 30 degrees on Thursday. Minimum night-time temperatures of 15 degrees are expected.

Gerry Murphy, Met Éireann forecaster and meteorologist, said Europe is currently experiencing a heat dome, which he described as an area of high pressure that compresses the air “down on to the Earth”, causing it to become “stagnant”. As a result the “air is not moving anywhere so the temperature just keeps increasing”.

“There is a large area of high pressure over much of Europe at present, which is bringing extremely hot conditions to much of the continent.”

Despite the weather being mainly dry, he said there is a chance of drizzle on the west coast, especially on Wednesday, and Thursday, the hottest day, may feature thunderstorms.

He said by Friday temperatures will return to the low to mid 20s, as a low pressure moves closer to Ireland, and will drop further by the weekend.

“We are under the influence of it [the heat dome], but not at the centre of it ... so our temperatures are not quite as high,” he said.

This will “probably not” be a heatwave, as the definition for one is any particular location having a temperature in excess of 25 degrees for five days.

“For most places, if not all, the temperatures will only maintain that level for four days.”

“Having said that, there are a few places where the temperatures may well still be above 25 [degrees] on Friday ... but it will be localised.”

Murphy said there is a possibility that Thursday’s temperature may get “close” to the 30.6 degrees recorded at Shannon Airport on May 26th, which was the highest daily maximum temperature ever recorded for spring.

Dr Joanne Walsh, chief executive of Water Safety Ireland, advised bathers to swim where a lifeguard is present if possible, be aware of how cold the water will be as “warm air does not mean warm water”, swim within their depths and as part of a pair or group.

She also advised swimmers to wear bright coloured swimming suits to ensure they are visible from land.

Adults must maintain constant, uninterrupted supervision of children and avoid alcohol, particularly if swimming, operating a watercraft or near water.

Walsh also expressed the importance of checking the weather and tides before swimming, wearing a life jacket if operating a water craft, and staying away from the edge as 65 per cent of all accidental drownings followed land-based activities such as walking, angling or cycling. More than two-fifths of all drownings occur during the summer

She recommended if someone finds themselves in difficulty and cannot swim to shore, to lie on their backs like a star and remain calm.

Walsh said her largest concern is surrounding teenagers, as they may partake in “risky behaviour” or consume alcohol.

“I would say to teenagers out there to please look after each other ... don’t encourage your friend to engage in risky behaviour and if a friend is engaging with behaviour, try to be the mature one and say, ‘look, that is risky’.”

“Don’t overestimate your ability and underestimate your risk ... anyone can drown, but no one should.”

The latest forecast comes amid heatwaves in several parts of Europe, including France.

French authorities have put more than a third of the country under a red heat alert, cancelled some outdoor sports events and restricted alcohol consumption at a nationwide music event amid forecasted temperatures of more than 40 degrees.

The hot weather is also pushing the mercury into the high 30s and up to 40 degrees in parts of Spain, Germany and Italy.