Teenager (15) who died at Donegal rally named locally

The teen who died in an incident at Donegal Rally was named as Tadhg Callahan Carter (15)

The teenager who died following an incident at the Donegal International Rally on Saturday has been named locally as Tadhg Callaghan Carter (15).

The teen was among a group of spectators injured in the incident involving a car taking part in the event at Trentagh, near Kilmacrennan on Saturday.

In a statement, gardaí said they continue to investigate the sudden death of the teenager.

The teenager and two other injured spectators were brought to Letterkenny University Hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Shortly before 5:00pm, Emergency Services and Gardaí were alerted following an incident involving a participating vehicle at Trentagh, close to Kilmacrennan, ‘Location 15 on Special Stage 12 Gartan,” gardaí said in a statement.

“A spectator (a male in his mid-teens) was conveyed to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

“The local coroner has been notified, and a port-mortem examination will be arranged.”

Event organisers MI and the Donegal Motor Club have confirmed that the remainder of the event has been cancelled. It is the first spectator death at a MI event since 2012.

The road has since been reopened.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were present at ‘Location 15 on Special Stage 12 Gartan’ on Saturday 20th June 2026, particularly those with mobile phone or dash cam footage in the area,” gardaí added.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 916 7100 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

“Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.”