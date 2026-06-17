Teenage cyclist killed in Co Waterford crash named as Shane O’Brien

A 16-year-old cyclist who died in a crash in Co Waterford has been named as Shane O’Brien, who had represented Ireland on the international stage.

The teenager hit a parked lorry on the N72 road at Ballygalane, just outside Lismore, while on a training session shortly after 11am on Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to University Hospital Waterford, where a postmortem was due to take place.

The driver of the lorry was not injured.

Cycling Ireland said O’Brien, formerly of Fermoy Cycling Club and more recently with CAMS Majaco was “well known and loved” in the cycling community.

“He recently made his national team debut at Course de la Paix in the Czech Republic and had shown great promise as an emerging talent.

“Shane will be missed dearly by all in the cycling community in Ireland. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and teammates at this time of tragic loss. May he rest in peace.”

Shane’s older brother, Liam O’Brien, is a professional rider with the Lidl Trek Racing Future team.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, including those with dash cam footage, who may have been travelling on the N72 between Lismore and Cappoquin between 10.30am and 11.15am on Tuesday.

The incident brings to 80 the number of people killed on the State’s road so far this year, up from 73 in the same period last year.