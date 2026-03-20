‘Heaven can forget about quiet nights’: funeral service honours late singer Dolores Keane

Singer Dolores Keane was remembered as an extraordinary musician and immensely brave person who had spoken openly about her illness and addiction, during her funeral service in Galway on Friday.

Hundreds of mourners, including President Catherine Connolly and former president Michael D Higgins, attended the service at the tiny local church of St Patrick and St Cuana in the village of Caherlistrane.

Keane, who passed away last Monday aged 72, was a founding member of De Dannan and enjoyed a five-decade long career including playing a central role in A Woman’s Heart, the bestselling Irish album of all time.

In an emotional and sometimes humorous eulogy, Dolores’s brother Matt Keane described her as “the sister we loved to death and often threatened to strangle”.

He also paid tribute to the local community for its support in recent days, especially noting the thousands who took part in a candlelit procession through Headford, commenting that “Sarah in the pound shop” will have completely sold out of candles.

“Her face shone when she was on the telly. She had presence. She did a lot of telly over the years and we were always proud of her,” he said of his sister.

“She was sometimes a bit of a tearaway, as you might know. Dolores, of course, she was a mother, she was a grandmother, she was the sister we loved to death and often threatened to strangle.

“But now she is the sister who is going to leave a massive gap in our lives. A huge gap, not easily filled.”

Friend of the family Fr Peter Gannon, highlighted the bravery of Keane for speaking openly about her diagnosis with breast cancer and her 20-year-long battle with alcoholism.

Portrait of musician Dolores Keane at the Harcourt Hotel in Dublin in 1993. Photograph: Getty

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“She gave to us her great love of music, the great names that she shared the stage with, the fun, the laughter and the lifelong friendships,” he said.

“But she also, with such honesty and dignity, opened up about her vulnerability, her personal struggles, her addiction, her fight and recovery from cancer and her determination to make things well again.

“That takes courage, a lot of courage, all being poured out, as the great title of the song goes, from a woman’s heart.”

Gannon said heaven was likely to be a much noisier place following the passing of the lauded musician.

“Up in heaven, they are used to the quiet nights. Well, they can forget about that now,” he said.

“There are a lot of songs to be resurrected and the heavenly choir has only got better. Thanks to almighty God that we have had the honour [of knowing her].”

Sabina Higgins and Michael D Higgins arrive at the funeral of Dolores Keane. Photograph: Hany Marzouk/PA Wire

The service was also addressed by a member of the Caherlistrane Kilcoona Community Council, who highlighted the importance of Keane to the area.

“When a stranger would ask us, ‘where are you from?’ we could answer Caherlistrane, Dolores Keane country, and there was instant recognition in their eyes,” he said.

“We are so proud to claim her and call her ours. It meant so much to us when she claimed us back. As she often did in the many mentions in interviews down through the years.

“She loved Caherlistrane and Caherlistrane loved her. While we shared her with other people around the world, we knew a Dolores that the rest of the world did not know.

“We could have a chat to her in the local shop in the morning and see her on the telly that night. She thought nothing of it.”

A large number of well-known people from across the entertainment industry attended the service including Seán Bán Breathnach, Philip King and Choice Music Prize winner Adrian Crowley.

Music was provided by the Keane family, including Dolores’s brother Seán, as well as from Don Stiffe and Noelie McDonnell.