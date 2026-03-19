Legal case against Gerry Adams should not be thrown out, says lawyer

A civil case taken by three victims of IRA bombs in England against former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams is not an abuse of process and should not be thrown out, a lawyer for the men has told the High Court in London.

Anne Studd, responding to Judge Jonathan Swift during arguments on the issue, said it would “be procedurally unfair” if the victims’ case – now running for two weeks in the Royal Courts of Justice – was to fall at this late stage.

The issue centres on whether the three – John Clark, Jonathan Ganesh and Barry Laycock – are seeking vindicatory damages of £1, or whether they are using the case to challenge Adams’s record throughout the Troubles.

The men “may well have said” before the case began that they were taking the case on their behalf, and on behalf of other victims, but none of that raises a question over their right to take the case, said Studd.

She warned the judge that the costs protection order the three men enjoy – which means that Adams cannot seek his costs from them if he wins – would have to be reviewed if he finds that the case, which has gone significantly beyond its expected duration, was an abuse of process.

“They are entitled to vindicatory damages and it is not for the court to consider the reasons why people have taken the case,” she told the judge.

The case brought is proper, unobjectionable and legally arguable, Studd insisted, clearly surprised that a procedural issue of this scale was being raised after eight days of evidence.

“The claimants have run this trial, and they are entitled as part of the trial to get a judgment,” she said, adding that such a matter should have been dealt with at an earlier stage of the action, which is nearly four years old.

Replying at one point, the judge said: “It is important that the matter is properly ventilated.”

[ Hours of jousting at court as Gerry Adams insists he was never IRA memberOpens in new window ]

An abuse of process ruling would mean that the case would be struck out, or stayed. However, it is unlikely that a stay would ever be lifted, if ordered.

Defending the way the case has been fought, Studd said the legal action against Adams had to be structured in the way it was because of the expanse of time it covered. “It has got to be a jigsaw puzzle of evidence because [Adams] is denying everything.”

The claimants’ defence had “to set the ground” against the backdrop of the 1970s and later on because the accounts offered by Adams – who has always denied being an IRA member – “are not plausible”.

The judge has told both sides to prepare arguments for Friday’s hearing on whether the case should fall because it was not lodged within the three years allowed for personal injury compensation claims in England and Wales. Exemptions are given, but they are hard argued.

Edward Creaven, barrister for Adams, pointed out that Clark lodged his claim just less than 50 years after the Old Bailey bombing. Acknowledging that Clark faced trauma after the bombing, the defence said it did not accept he was unaware of his civil legal action against Adams, given that a well-publicised legal claim over the Omagh bombing was under way.

Equally, Laycock was one of those involved in a legal action against Libya over its role in supplying the IRA with weaponry for a decade before he lodged his civil claim against Adams.

[ Gerry Adams tells court he will ‘go to grave content’ he played a role in a united IrelandOpens in new window ]

“The longer the delay, the better the explanation [for that delay] is required,” Creaven said. “This is a genuinely unprecedented length of time for a case to be taken, and the explanation has to account for the delay.”

However, the judge questioned Creaven’s argument that Laycock’s ability to lodge a compensation claim for the injuries he received in the Manchester Arndale bombing meant he should have been able to act against Adams more quickly.

Laycock was prompted into taking his case, Creaven said, when he noticed that Adams had successfully gone to court in Belfast in 2020 to argue that his detention without trial in the 1970s had been unlawful.

In Ganesh’s case, Creaven said he acknowledged that he had been badly injured in the Docklands bombing, but he had also been involved in the Libyan legal action a decade before he lodged his claim against Adams.