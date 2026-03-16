More than €110,000 spent removing abandoned boats from canals, lakes and rivers

Waterways Ireland said it had spent considerable resources trying to trace owners to take responsibility for their boats. Photograph: Tom Honan

More than €110,000 has been spent removing abandoned boats from canals, lakes and rivers countrywide over the past three years.

Waterways Ireland said almost 50 vessels had been left dumped in waterways between 2023 and 2025.

The cross-Border body that manages inland waterways said it had spent considerable resources trying to trace owners to take responsibility for their boats, but sometimes it was not possible.

Waterways Ireland said there were seven vessels listed as abandoned on rivers and lakes around Ireland: two on the river Barrow, two on Lough Derg, two on Lough Ree; and one on the upper Shannon.

The agency said 26 boats were removed from waterways in 2023 at a cost to the taxpayer of just over €33,000.

In 2024, nine vessels were abandoned and the cost of removal operations came to more than €48,000. Last year, up to mid-November, 14 boats were removed with costs of about €29,000.

Over the three years, the average cost of removing an abandoned boat worked out at about €2,250 per vessel.

Abandoned boats can pose hazards for other users of rivers and canals if they sink, drift, or obstruct navigation channels. They can also create serious environmental risks if vessels deteriorate and leak fuel, oils, or other fluids.

Waterways Ireland said it had legal responsibility to ensure boats were not left abandoned on waters under its remit.

A spokesperson said: “In many cases, it is not possible to trace owners or recoup costs incurred in vessel removal and disposal.”

The agency said sunken and abandoned boats had to be removed to ensure safety for navigation and to protect the environment.

“Waterways Ireland encourages responsible boat ownership through vessel registration and tracks the transfer of vessel ownership,” said the spokesperson.

“The inspector of navigation is available to advise boat owners regarding safe disposal of vessels before they become a risk to the waterway environment, wildlife and other users.”