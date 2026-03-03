Many Ipas residents in ‘wholly unsuitable’ living and sleeping arrangements, report finds

Pressure on asylum seekers’ accommodation has resulted in many residents having “wholly unsuitable” sleeping arrangements which has had a toll on wellbeing and in some cases safety, an independent report has found.

On Tuesday, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) published its 2025 overview report on the international protection accommodation system (Ipas), the second since it started regulating the system.

There are currently 32 accommodation centres under Hiqa’s remit, which is about 10 per cent of all accommodation settings for people seeking asylum in Ireland.

About 90 per cent of Ipas premises are not independently monitored and “there is no requirement for service providers of these settings to comply with minimum standards”, Hiqa said.

According to the watchdog, many service providers made changes and progress in critical areas last year that positively impacted residents’ quality of life and living conditions.

A total of 91 per cent of staff were vetted by An Garda Síochána, up 26 per cent since 2024, while 93 per cent had safeguarding policies in place, a 16 per cent rise since 2024.

90 per cent of centres had risk management policies in place, which is a 47 per cent increase on 2024.

“Overall standards of accommodation had improved, along with governance and oversight,” the watchdog noted.

However, Hiqa highlighted significant overcrowding in the system with 44 per cent of centres fitting into this category in 2025, a 19 per cent increase on what was seen in 2024, with 96 adults living in tented accommodation in one centre, which impacted on their quality of life.

The 32 centres falling under the watchdog’s remit provided a total of 2,587 bedrooms, of which 524 were shared by more than one resident. Some 1,029 residents who shared bedrooms were unrelated.

In addition, 29 per cent of accommodation centres inspected by Hiqa had significant health and safety concerns, including fire safety, structural issues, mould and pests.

“When combined with limited options for residents with status or valid permission to remain in Ireland to move out of their accommodation centres, overcrowding continued to be a feature of many centres and just under 100 residents remained living in tented accommodation,” the report said.

“These conditions cannot ensure a rights-based person-centred approach to service delivery and had a negative impact on the lived experiences of the residents involved.”

Hiqa said the report highlights a need to build capacity and to find “suitable living arrangements” for those in tented accommodation. This impact of overcrowding was particularly seen for children and young people.

“Some explained that they had to share a bedroom or in some instances a bed, with other siblings and they were not happy about this. Others stated they were dissatisfied that they could not experience sleepovers with their friends from school, as this was not permitted in their accommodation centre.”

Bronagh Gibson, Hiqa’s head of programme with responsibility for monitoring and inspection of Ipas centres, said there were a range of improvements last year and it is “imperative” this progress continues.

“Our report highlights critical areas where Hiqa believes actions are needed to bring about change for the benefit of people using the system. The current strain on the system to meet demand has resulted in many residents experiencing overcrowding,” she said.

“Urgent efforts are needed to ensure the system has the capacity to meet demand. While there is a national strategy to provide sufficient accommodation in the longer term, interim measures must be timely, effective and responsive to risks such as deteriorating buildings.”

Gibson added despite ongoing challenges, many residents had positive experiences in their accommodation centres.

