Graham Linehan to speak at congressional hearing on European big tech regulation

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan is due before a hearing of the judiciary committee of the US House of Representatives. Photograph: PA

Republicans in the United States are expected in the coming days to renew pressure on European leaders over regulation of big tech companies that they say threatens the free speech of Americans.

Two Irishmen, including Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan, are among three witnesses due before a hearing of the judiciary committee of the US House of Representatives, controlled by Republicans.

The committee will look at “Europe’s threat to American speech and innovation”.

Republican politicians on the committee will argue that statutes governing tech platforms such as the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA) and the United Kingdom’s Online Safety Act “threaten Americans’ right to speak freely online in the United States”.

They are also expected to maintain that European regulation, including the EU’s Digital Markets Act, the corporate sustainability reporting directive and the corporate sustainability due diligence directive “target American companies and hurt innovation”.

Among the witnesses at the hearing on Wednesday are Linehan and barrister Lorcán Price, legal counsel with the Alliance Defending Freedom International, based in Strasbourg.

Linehan was arrested in the UK on suspicion of inciting violence in a string of posts on X in September 2025, an incident which drew a backlash from some quarters in the United States, where it was seen as a free-speech issue. He was cleared of harassing a teenage trans activist at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in September but convicted of damaging her phone.

In 2024, he announced he was planning to move to Arizona, and he was reported to still live there late last year amid coverage of the trial.

For some time Republicans and the Trump administration have expressed strong concern over EU tech regulation that they describe as censorship. Washington, as well as leading tech companies, has also strongly opposed large fines levied by European regulatory agencies for breaching its digital rules.

Last August members of the committee met Government representatives in Dublin and set out their concerns.

Speaking in Dublin in August the chairman of the committee, Republican congressman Jim Jordan, said: “We are concerned about protecting children and keeping harmful, illegal content off these platforms. But we are very concerned about free expression in a general sense and certainly, in a more particular way, about the first amendment liberties we enjoy as American citizens and the rights of American companies as well.”

Republicans on the committee told ministers and officials in Brussels, London and Dublin during their visit that tech companies believed they were being over-regulated.

The visit by the house judiciary committee came shortly after its Republican majority released a staff report that argued the DSA was “camouflaged as a regulation to increase online safety” and was actually “a powerful censorship law that gives European regulators the ability to suppress speech globally with which they disagree”.

Last year the Trump administration barred former EU commissioner Thierry Breton and four other people from entering the country over what it said was “censorship” and coercion of US social media platforms.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said at the time: “For far too long, ideologues in Europe have led organised efforts to coerce American platforms to punish American viewpoints they oppose.”

He said the US was taking steps to “bar leading figures of the global censorship-industrial complex from entering the United States. We stand ready and willing to expand this list if others do not reverse course”.

Breton was the EU’s commissioner for internal markets from 2019 to 2024. The Trump administration contended he was the mastermind of the DSA and also criticised him for telling X owner Elon Musk he needed to comply with rules on illegal content.

The European Commission said in a subsequent statement that it “strongly condemns” the US decision, stressing that freedom of expression was “a fundamental right in Europe and a shared core value with the United States across the democratic world”.

Brussels insisted that the EU had a sovereign right to regulate its digital market in line with its values and maintained that its rules were applied “fairly and without discrimination”.