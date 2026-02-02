Defence Forces condemns Israeli chemical drop in southern Lebanon

The Defence Forces have condemned an aerial drop of unidentified chemicals by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) over areas of the ‘Blue Line’ that separates southern Lebanon from Israel.

Personnel from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) were forced to cancel activities in the area, including security patrols, while the chemicals were dropped from the skies. Though the IDF claimed the substances were non-toxic, it also warned UNIFIL its troops should stay clear of the area and take cover.

Ireland currently has more than 350 troops serving on the multinational Unifil deployment in south Lebanon. While they were not adversely impacted by the chemical drop, the Defence Forces has voiced its concern about the IDF operation in the area on Sunday.

The Defence Forces said it joined Unifil in “condemning any violation of airspace or conducting of activities which prevent UNIFIL personnel from carrying out their duties”.

“The IDF activity, yesterday, did not take place in the Irish Area of Operations,” it added in reply to queries. “There was no effect on Irish personnel and the 127th Infantry Battalion continued to conduct all framework operations in support of the Unifil mandate.“

Unifil said it was informed on Sunday morning by the IDF it would be engaged in aerial activity involving “dropping what they said was a non-toxic chemical substance” over areas near the Blue Line.

“Peacekeepers could not perform normal operations near the Blue Line along about a third of its length and were only able to resume normal activities after over nine hours,” said Unifil, adding its personnel supported the Lebanese Armed Forces in collecting samples to be tested for toxicity.

The activity was “unacceptable”, adding the IDF’s “deliberate and planned actions not only limited peacekeepers’ ability to undertake their mandated activities” but also potentially put their health and that of civilians at risk.

“It also raised concerns about the effects of this unknown chemical on local agricultural lands, and how this might impact the return of civilians to their homes and livelihoods in the long-term. This is not the first time that the IDF has dropped unknown chemical substances from airplanes over Lebanon.”

It reminded the IDF that flights by their aircraft into Lebanon represent “violations” of Unifil’s mission which potentially puts peacekeepers and civilians at risk. It called on the IDF to end the activities.

There are about 360 Irish troops serving with Unifil at present, most of whom have been in Lebanon since last November on a six-month mission. They are based at Camp Shamrock – also known as UN base UNP 2-45 – near the town of Bint Jbeil and approximately 7km from the ‘Blue Line’ border with Israel.

The Unifil mission the Irish are part of is an operation dating back to 1978 that keeps the peace between Israel and Hizbullah militants in Lebanon.

