Intrepid sea swimmers across island of Ireland start year with chilly dip

From Co Antrim to Co Cork dozens of events took place ranging from larger scale charity fundraisers to smaller social groups

Swimmers in fancy dress taking part in the Bray Lions Club New Year’s Day charity fundraising sea swim. Photograph: Alan Betson
Rebecca Black, Press Association
Thu Jan 01 2026

Crowds of people have taken part in sea swims across the island of Ireland to start off 2026.

Despite temperatures dropping for a chilly New Year’s Day, around the Irish coastline from Co Antrim to Co Cork dozens of events took place ranging from larger scale charity fundraisers to smaller social groups.

In Bray, Co Wicklow, the “Grinch” led hardy crowds into the chilly Irish Sea waters to raise money for local causes.

There were also a number of dips around Northern Ireland’s coastline, although some were cancelled on the morning because of concern over conditions.

However, a number went ahead including the traditional jumping into the harbour at Carnlough, Co Antrim, as well as a gathering at Benone Beach for a dip which raised money for the Community Rescue Service. – PA

Members of the Fagan Charters, Hardy, Warner and Aryan families taking part in the Bray Lions Club New Year’s Day charity fundraising sea swim. Photograph: Alan Betson
