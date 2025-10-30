Crowd gathers outside Tusla offices in protest over vulnerable children in care

A small protest took place outside Tusla’s offices in Dublin on Thursday afternoon.

About 35 people gathered at the child and family agency’s building in Kilmainham, some of whom were carrying large tricolours.

Those present said they were protesting against the State agency’s shortcomings, in particular the case of a 26-year-old man who is alleged to have assaulted a 10-year-old girl in Saggart, Dublin, outside an accommodation centre for asylum seekers earlier this month.

The girl was in the care of Tusla at the time while the man is before the courts and cannot be identified due to the nature of the charge against him. He was issued with a deportation order last May.

A small number of gardaí were also present at the protest.

Independent Dublin city councillor Gavin Pepper said he was there to support the “peaceful protest” against Tusla and its failings, adding that a “grassroots movement” had organised it.

Mr Pepper said vulnerable children in State care should be “safe” and not put in “vulnerable situations”.

The councillor also referenced remarks made by Tánaiste Simon Harris this week in relation to immigration figures being “too high”. Mr Pepper said “it was about time” the Fine Gael leader made such comments and claimed his reasoning was due to the record number of spoiled votes in the recent presidential election.

“He’s [Mr Harris] only saying it because of the spoil your votes, because the people are speaking out and they’re not happy with how the country is being run,” Mr Pepper said.

“His party and all these parties called all these people who were out protesting names, which was wrong. Nobody wants to see trouble or violence.”

Mr Harris said on Wednesday: “Our migration numbers are too high, and I think that is really an issue that needs to be considered in a very serious way by Government.

“One of the reasons I think they are so high is that there are too many people who come to this country and are told they do not have a right to be here, and it is taking too long for them to leave the country.”