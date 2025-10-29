Friends protest over arrest of Irish citizen alleged to have damaged Israeli arms plant

Protesters gather at the German Embassy in Dublin in support of Irish citizen Daniel Tatlow Devally and other protesters who were arrested in Ulm, Germany. Photograph: Alan Betson

About 40 people protested outside the German embassy in Booterstown, Dublin, on Wednesday “in solidarity” with an Irish person arrested in southern Germany for their alleged part in criminal damage at an Israeli armaments factory.

Daniel Tatlow-Devally (31) was among a five pro-Palestinian activists arrested after they allegedly stormed the offices of Elbit Systems in the city of Ulm, causing extensive damage, on September 8th.

Berlin-based Tatlow-Devally has been held on remand since September 9th along with other suspects – three women and a man – from the UK, Germany and Spain.

All are charged with trespassing, destruction of property and membership of a criminal organisation.

On Wednesday, Stuttgart district court agreed to issue a ruling in the coming week on whether Tatlow-Devally may be released pending trial or remain on remand until next year.

The federal prosecutor, citing flight risk, is requesting the Irish citizen remain in prison.

A ruling to release another of the five on bail of €20,000 has been halted pending an appeal.

Defence lawyer Benjamin Düsberg has criticised the flight risk argument and Tatlow-Devally’s prison conditions as part of a “very repressive response”.

”I view this as a politicised trial by the state,” added Mr Düsberg.

Family and friends, as well as pro-Palestine activists, gathered in Dublin on Wednesday for about an hour at the gates of the German embassy.

Some carried Palestinian flags and wore keffiyeh scarves, chanting such slogans as: “Free, free the Ulm five”; “Saoirse don Phalaistín”, and, “In our thousands, in our millions, we are all Palestinians.”

Family friend Lynne Tracey said Tatlow-Devally was being held in a cell for 23 hours a day and was permitted one 30-minute visit per fortnight.

“I knew Daniel was involved in fighting for the rights of people in Palestine. I have always supported them in that and I saw them in June briefly ... They have such a good heart and a passion and believe so deeply in what they are doing.

“I don’t understand how you can lock somebody up for 23 hours a day, including during meals, and allow just one 30-minute visit every two weeks, when all they were trying to do is save lives.”

She said she hoped the Irish Government would “put pressure, through the proper channels, to put them in more human circumstances”.

Cormac Deane, also a family friend, said it was “scary to see terrorism legislation used to criminalise protest. It’s happening in Britain. It looks like it’s happening in an EU State now too”.

Local People Before Profit councillor Melisa Halpin said it was “completely outrageous” that “someone who was protesting genocide is being locked up while the company that is delivering arms to murder and maim Palestinians is allowed to continue to operate.

“Fair play and solidarity with the people here who are protesting this. Daniel and the others should be immediately let out on bail.

“The Irish Government should be talking to their counterparts in Germany asking why on earth are these young people, particularly their Irish citizen Daniel, being held and asking that [they] be let out on bail.”

Tatlow-Devally’s godfather, Alan Doherty SC, took part briefly. He said the detention was “overkill”.

German investigators allege Tatlow-Devally was part of a group that, armed with axes and hatchets, smashed its way into the factory. Investigators say members of the group caused damage of around €1 million by damaging equipment, setting off smoke bombs and spray-painting the outside facade.

An unverified online video claiming to be of the attack shows a small group, some wearing keffiyeh head dress, chanting “Free Palestine” and spraying graffiti on walls.

The case was transferred from local state police to federal authorities and Germany’s Centre for Security and Terrorism. They claim the attack was linked to the Palestine Action Germany group.

Palestine Action is a loose network of organisations worldwide that advocates direct action against companies it says supply arms and components to Israel.

A co-founder of the British wing, Richard Barnard, has urged demonstrators at UK rallies to attack Israeli-owned arms factories as a “sacrifice for Palestine”.

Defence lawyer Benjamin Düsberg said 30 hours passed between Devally’s arrest and first court appearance, during which he was denied contact to legal representation despite repeated requests.

Tatlow-Devally told Mr Düsberg his first and only meal, during this time, came after 10 hours and consisted of an apple and two slices of bread.

Mr Düsberg said he had first contact with Tatlow-Devally only shortly before the initial hearing.