Appointment of Irish and Ulster Scots language commissioners in Northern Ireland welcomed

The appointment of an Irish and an Ulster Scots language commissioner in Northern Ireland has been welcomed.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly confirmed the appointment of Pól Deeds as the Irish language commissioner and Lee Reynolds as the commissioner for the Ulster Scots and the Ulster British tradition.

Katy Radford has also been appointed as director of the Office of Identity and Cultural Expression (OICE), and Brian Dougherty, Ellen Finlay, Stephen Moore, Callie Persic and Jacqueline Witherow as members of the OICE board.

All appointees will take up their posts on November 13th for a period of five years, Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly announced in a written ministerial statement to the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The creation of the posts was committed to in the Identity and Language (Northern Ireland) Act which was passed in 2022, but a recruitment competition did not start until March 2025.

Conradh na Gaeilge and An Dream Dearg said the Irish language commissioner will be able to set new standards.

They said the Irish language commissioner will also have a duty to investigate complaints of non-compliance by public authorities with the new language standards.

Conradh na Gaeilge president Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin described the appointment as a “defining watershed in our campaign” towards language rights and equality.

“For the first time in our history, we will have a strong voice for language rights in the very heart of the state,” he said.

“We expect immediate guidance from the new Irish language commissioner on issues of urgent public interest.”

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone welcomed the appointment of both commissioners.

“This is an opportunity to move on from the contention we have seen around these issues and to promote respect and accommodation for differing traditions,” he said.

“Everyone has the right to celebrate their culture and it’s deeply disappointing that this has so often been used as a political football.

“Attention must now turn to ensuring that the commissioners can begin their work and give the Irish language and Ulster Scots the proper place and recognition they deserve in public life.

“This has been a long-running saga, these rights have been hard won and people will want to see progress.” – PA