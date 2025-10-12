Teenager and man (40s) die following separate road crashes

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collission which was reported shortly before 4.30pm. Photograph: iStock

Two people have died following road traffic collisions on Saturday.

A driver aged in his late teens was fatally injured in Newmarket, Co Cork shortly after 11.20pm last night when the vehicle left the road and collided with a ditch.

A male passenger, aged in his teens was uninjured. The body of the driver has been removed from the scene at Scarteen Lower to the mortuary in Cork University Hospital where a postmortem will take place in due course.

A full forensic collision investigation will be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at the Mallow station are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time to contact them. Road users with camera footage from that section of road during the relevant period are also asked to make it available to investigating officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda station on 022 31 450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The death was the second on Irish roads this weekend after a man (40s) died following a three car collision in Co Kilkenny on Saturday afternoon.

The man who was the sole occupant of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene in Templemartin. An adult male and female travelling in the second car were taken to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The occupants of the third vehicle did not require immediate hospital treatment. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision which was reported shortly before 4.30pm. Road users with camera footage (including dashcam) from the N10 at Templemartin around the time of crash are also asked to make it available to investigating officers.

A full forensic collision investigation will be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators (FCI). The N10 is currently closed in both directions from the junction at Exit 8 of the M9 to the Hebron Road roundabout.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.