‘I am hurting’: Cian O’Connor talks of difficult time since death of parents and brother

Cian O'Connor with his fiancée Shauna following the hearse on Tuesday at the joint funerals of Mark O'Connor, Louise Doherty O'Connor and their son Evan O'Connor, who died in a violent incident at their home in Drumgowna, Co Louth, just over a week ago. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Odd socks were on full display at the funerals of Mark O’Connor, Louise Doherty O’Connor and their son Evan O’Connor at St Patrick’s Church in Dundalk on Tuesday.

Mourners had been asked to wear unmatching socks in honour of Evan O’Connor (27), who loved to tie his colourful socks into a bow. The last pair he knotted were carried up to the altar.

The bodies of Mark O’Connor (54), Louise Doherty O’Connor (56) and their son Evan were found at the family home in Drumgowna, Co Louth, last Monday. Robert O’Connor (31) was last week charged with murdering his mother, father and brother.

A third brother, Cian O’Connor, said the last week has been “extremely difficult” for his family, but “the outpouring of support for people has been immense”.

“No words can truly reflect how we all feel, how I feel. I am hurting; we all are. It’s something that may take an age to come to terms with and part of each of us may never heal,” he said.

While the events of recent days are “difficult to comprehend”, Mr O’Connor said today was about celebrating “the rich lives they led”.

His father had always been his “inspiration”, he said, noting he became a passionate “champion for people with intellectual disabilities”.

His father loved running and spent many happy days with the North East Runners Dundalk, or the “NERDs” as they were affectionately known in the O’Connor house.

Members of the running club formed a guard of honour before and after the funeral mass.

Evan O’Connor was “a spark of joy” whose smile “would light up every room he walked into”, said Cian O’Connor.

He told mourners about his late brother’s daily ritual of insisting the entire family must wait up until midnight so he could change the date on a block calendar in the kitchen.

Waiting up could be frustrating on nights where people were tired, the funeral service heard. However, Evan’s insistence meant “we stayed awake longer, we chatted more, we laughed more”.

Mr O’Connor said he is forever grateful that his late brother “gave us more time together as a family”.

He said his mother was a deeply kind person who spent her life caring for her family and others as a nurse. She was “so looking forward” to his upcoming wedding, recalling how happy she was when she saw his fiancée Shauna try on her wedding dress.

Mr O’Connor’s eulogy received a standing ovation.

Fr Gerry Campbell, the chief celebrant, said Mark and Louise were “soulmates” who shared a “deep love”. He spoke about the “boundless love they both had for Evan . . . their joy, their pride and their world”.

Mark O’Connor worked tirelessly over the years with intellectual disability rights group Inclusion Ireland, the priest said, adding that the couple co-founded the ABACAS school for autistic children.

Fr Campbell said Ms Doherty O’Connor had “cared for others with gentleness and humour, bringing comfort and joy to the people she met” through her work as a nurse. He spoke about her love of singing with the Local Vocals choir, which performed at the service.

Evan O’Connor was “a young man who brought light and joy to those around him”, Fr Campbell said. He loved swimming, bright t-shirts and Thomas the Tank Engine, mourners heard.

Fr Campbell appealed for greater resources for mental health services.

“Given that Mark devoted his life to advocating for the disability sector and for those in need, it would be remiss of me not to echo his spirit and appeal for greater care, compassion and resources for mental health in our nation,” he said.

“We cannot bring them back, but we can honour them by ensuring that no other family has to walk this road alone.”

Fr Campbell said the O’Connor family hopes Robert O’Connor finds peace.