Detective Garda died after gas leak ignited on her boat, inquiry report says

Det Gda Deirdre Finn had been attending a Shannon Boat Rally in 2023 when the tragedy happened. Photograph: Collins Courts

A garda asleep on a boat docked at Carrick-on-Shannon Marina, Co Leitrim, died after a gas leak ignited, an investigating body has found.

Det Gda Deirdre Finn, based at Dún Laoghaire Garda station, Co Dublin, was on her boat on the bank holiday weekend in August 2023 when gas from a leaking liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder built up to the point where it was probably lit by a small gas flame, known as a pilot light, on a marine fridge on the boat.

A Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) report published on Monday did not refer to Ms Finn by name, as its reports are anonymised. However, The Irish Times has established the report refers to her death and the fire on her boat, the DollFinn.

Det Gda Finn had been attending the 61st Shannon Boat Rally over the weekend and was well-known among members of the Inland Waterways Association of Ireland.

She had attended a gala dinner in Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday evening and a later gathering on a boat close to her own. Text messages exchanged between Ms Finn and a friend on a neighbouring boat were last made at 4.20am on Monday, August 7.

The fire was spotted hours later at 7.55am and the alarm was raised. Emergency services attended the scene. However, the flames had engulfed the vessel.

Nearby boaters attempted to fight the fire, and the MCIB noted “none of the witnesses report seeing the casualty attempting to fight the fire or escape from the vessel”.

The MCIB said a coroner’s postmortem report found death was due to inhalation of combustion products including carbon monoxide.

The report from the MCIB said “it can safely be assumed that the casualty went to sleep at some time after 4.20am and was never aware of the fire starting”. The report said determination of the cause of death was a “matter for a coroner’s inquest”.

The guard of honour at funeral of Det Gda Deirdre Finn at St John the Evangelist, Ballinteer, Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A number of recommendations were included in the MCIB report, including a request for the Minister for Transport to review and update regulations for the use of LPG installations and systems on vessels.

The report recommended considering amending the Code of Practice for the Safe Operation of Recreational Craft to include specific reference to fitting gas, carbon monoxide, smoke and heat detectors in all vessels with on-board gas systems.

Waterways Ireland told the inquiry it has submitted draft bylaws to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage for consideration.

The proposed bylaws would grant Waterways Ireland enforcement powers regarding operation of vessels, including the use of equipment such as gas installation systems.