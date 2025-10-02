Gaza aid flotilla organisers name 15 Irish citizens on boats likely intercepted by Israeli forces

Israeli navy soldiers seen in video boarding one of the Global Sumud Flotilla’s vessels as it approached the coast of Gaza. Photograph: Global Sumud Flotilla via AP

Organisers of a flotilla of boats that was intercepted by Israeli forces as it attempted to reach Gaza overnight have accused Israel of the “illegal abduction” of Irish citizens.

The names of nine Irish citizens were released by organisers, who said they had been detained when their boats were intercepted.

These were: Colm Peter Byrne on board the Hio, Cormac Kevin O’Daly on board the Yulara, Louise Heaney on the Dir Yassine, Caitríona Graham on the Aurora, Sinn Féin Senator Christopher Andrews and Sarah Catherine Clancy on board the Spectre, Tara O’Grady on the Alma, and Diarmuid Mac Dubhglais and Thomas Doherty on the Sirius.

A further six Irish people were on board the Amsterdam, Fair Lady, Ohwayla, Meteque and Paola I, which are assumed but not confirmed intercepted. These are Donna Marie Schwarz, Patrick Kelly, Patrick O’Donovan, Tara Rose Sheehy, Anthony (Tadgh) Hickey, and Mary [sometimes named as Maureen] Almai.

Not all of those who were on board boats have yet been accounted for as communications were lost with vessels as they began to be intercepted by Israeli naval forces.

The Meteque, which was carrying comedian Tadhg Hickey, is listed as “assumed intercepted” in the flotilla’s tracking page. Last week, organisers said 21 Irish citizens were on board.

The Israeli foreign ministry said that those who had been detained were “being transferred to an Israeli port”.

The flotilla members “are making their way safely and peacefully to Israel, where their deportation procedures to Europe will begin. The passengers are safe and in good health”, the ministry said.

Israeli forces surrounded several boats that were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to deliver aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to camera footage from the group. Photograph: Reuters

Flotilla organisers released pre-recorded videos of the passengers on board the boats as they were intercepted, stating their names and nationality.

“I am an Irish citizen and if you are seeing this video it means I have been illegally abducted by the Israeli occupation forces,” Thomas McCune said in a pre-recorded video released after his boat, the Sirius, was intercepted.

The Fórsa union released a message on social media from their member Donna Szhwarz, and called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris “to do everything possible to ensure her safety”.

“My name is Donna Schwarz, I’m from Ireland, if you are watching this video I have been kidnapped by the IOF and brought to Israel against my will. Tell my government to end its complicity with Israel and to bring me home. Stop the genocide,” Schwarz said in the pre-recorded video.