Tánaiste commits to spina bifida and scoliosis inquiry after meeting Harvey Morrison Sherratt’s parents

Gillian and Stephen, parents of Harvey Morrison Sherratt following their meeting with Tanaiste Simon Harris, and Minister for Health, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, at Government Buildings, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

The Government has committed to an inquiry into spina bifida and scoliosis care at Children’s Health Ireland, the parents of Harvey Morrison Sherratt have said following a meeting.

Harvey, who had scoliosis and spina bifida, died in July at the age of nine. He waited years for spinal surgery. During this time, the curve in his spine went from 75 degrees to 130 degrees.

At one point, his parents said, Harvey was removed from a spinal surgery waiting list without their knowledge. He had his operation in December 2024 but died on July 29th last.

His parents Gillian Sherratt and Stephen Morrison, from Clondalkin in Dublin, had been leading a campaign calling for the resignation of Tanáiste Harris following their son’s death.

In 2017, when he was minister for health, Mr Harris pledged that no child would wait more than four months for scoliosis surgery by the end of that year.

Speaking after a meeting with Mr Harris and Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll McNeill on Monday, Ms Sherratt and Mr Morrison said that the Tánaiste and Minster had committed to a public inquiry.

“The terms of reference of this inquiry are to be drawn up in collaboration with parental advocacy groups, the Scoliosis advocacy network and the Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Paediatric Advocacy Group, and the Minister for Health and Tánaiste,” Ms Sherratt said.

The couple are due to have a follow-up meeting with ministers in three weeks’ time.

“We hope that this inquiry will be the start of bringing about real substantial change and bringing some justice for Harvey,” Ms Sherratt said.