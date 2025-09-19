Wet weekend ahead, as rain alert issued for 14 counties

Wet and windy conditions will persist across the country this weekend, Met Éireann has said.

The forecaster has warned of possible thunderstorms on Saturday. It issued a status yellow rain alert for several counties from Friday afternoon, with 14 counties linked to the alert for the entirety of Saturday.

People going out for Culture Night should bring umbrellas as heavy rain is forecast across Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford from 2pm on Friday until midnight.

Spells of rain and drizzle starting in the morning will mostly clear eastward, but are set to linger in the southeast with heavy downpours at times. Highest temperatures will range from 15 to 19 degrees, with mostly light to moderate southwest winds.

Wet and windy conditions will continue over the weekend in the south and east, with temperatures expected to drop. An area of low pressure to the south of Ireland is likely to send some rain up through the country on Friday night.

On Saturday, there will be heavy spells of rain in the south and east, with the possibility of more widespread thundery rain. It is likely to become breezy with fresh northerly winds that are strong in parts. Highest temperatures will be between 12 and 17 degrees.

Saturday night will see a continuation of “wet and breezy or rather windy conditions”, according to the forecaster. This will be strongest felt in the east, with lowest temperatures of six to 10 degrees.

On Sunday morning, it is likely to be wet and blustery in the east at first, though the rain should clear eastward through the morning. It is set to be a cool, breezy day, with sunshine and a scattering of showers.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees will feel cooler because of the added wind-chill effect from a fresh and gusty northerly wind. This will be stronger in coastal areas.

By Monday, the winds will have calmed and while a few scattered showers are expected, it is due to be a mostly dry day with some spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures will be 11 to 14 degrees with moderate northerly winds.

A switch to high pressure at the start of next week will bring more dry weather on Tuesday with a mix of cloud and sunshine. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees will come with light northerly or variable breezes.

Looking ahead to Wednesday and beyond, the forecaster says conditions are uncertain. It is likely that high pressure may contribute to settled conditions, but a weather front could move in from the west, leading to more unsettled conditions.