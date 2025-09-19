Cyclist (20s) killed in collision with truck in Cork city

Gardaí are appealing for information after a cyclist collided with a truck in Cork city on Thursday. File photograph: Getty Images

A cyclist was killed after she was struck by a truck in Cork city on Thursday evening.

The collision took place at the junction of Albert Street and Albert Road at around 6.15pm.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. her body was taken to the morgue at Cork University Hospital and a postmortem is due to take place. Nobody else was injured in the incident.

The road remains closed for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly those who may have camera or dashcam footage from the area between 6pm and 6.30pm on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.