Man arrested as part of Garda investigation into death of cyclist (80s) in Meath hit-and-run

Edward McLoughlin, from Trim, Co Meath, died after after being struck by a vehicle while out cycling last Friday morning. Photograph: Rip.ie

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 40s as part of their investigation into the death of a cyclist in his 80s following a hit-and-run in Co Meath last Friday morning.

Edward (Ned) McLoughlin, from Trim, Co Meath, was discovered unresponsive at the scene in Batterstown, Ballivor. Gardaí and emergency services responded to the fatal collision on the R156 at about 10am.

Mr McLoughlin was brought to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where he was later pronounced dead.

On Wednesday gardaí arrested a man in his 40s and have detained him at a Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. They can hold him there for up to 24 hours for questioning.

A Garda spokesman said a vehicle has been recovered.

Gardaí at Trim Garda Station continue to appeal for information from the public.

Mr McLoughlin’s death notice says he will be greatly missed by his partner Thelma, his brothers and sisters, their partners, his nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.