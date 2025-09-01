Families of Troubles victims still seeking justice, says Orange Order chief

Orange Order members at an act of remembrance in Co Armagh Memorial Garden on Monday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Families of many Protestant loyal order members murdered during the Troubles are still searching for justice, the head of the Orange Order has said.

An act of remembrance took place in Loughgall, Co Armagh, on Monday morning during which wreaths were laid in memory of 344 Orange Order members who were killed.

The event took place on the 50th anniversary of the murder of five Orangemen in Tullyvallen Orange Hall, the biggest single loss of life suffered by the order during the Troubles.

Orange Order grandmaster Edward Stevenson said all the members who lost their lives should never be forgotten.

He said: “Today is the day we remember the 343 members of our institution and the one lady member who were murdered during the years of the Troubles.

“This is something we set up six or seven years ago to perpetuate their memory and to know that they wouldn’t be forgotten.

“They gave their all to protect the rest of us and many of them, young members with families, with fathers and mothers, sons and daughters, their families are still suffering the loss of their family members.”

He added: “Out of those 343 men I knew quite a few of them and some of them were personal friends, neighbours even.

“Neighbours were murdered in the farm next to me where I lived in Co Tyrone.

“To come to this act of remembrance helps me to remember and think of the sacrifice they made on our behalf.”

Mr Stevenson said everything possible should be done to bring those responsible for Troubles murders to justice.

He added: “We know as time goes on it is getting harder and harder to achieve justice but that is what we would like to see happen, that those that have perpetrated these hideous acts would be brought to justice.”

Mr Stevenson said it was not clear yet whether the new legacy body, the Independent Commission for Reconciliation an Information Recovery (ICRIR), would be able to bring answers for families.

He said: “Some families have already brought closure to their mourning but others would like to see answers. We hope as the ICRIR works, they will see justice in the time to come.

“Stormont can seek to support all means of bringing these terrorists to justice and former terrorists and hopefully that will bring closure to the families in time to come.”

Also attending the remembrance service was Rev William Anderson, the sovereign grandmaster of the Royal Black Institution.

He said: “Unfortunately, during the genocide of the Troubles in Northern Ireland lots of our members lost their lives simply because of their faith.

“It is important that we do remember them today.

“They were faithful members of our institutions and therefore it is important that the loyal orders, as a fraternal organisation, continue to support the families in remembrance of their loved ones.”

A service of remembrance will take place on Monday evening at Tullyvallen Orange Hall with a moment of silence at 9.30pm, the time of the attack 50 years ago. – PA