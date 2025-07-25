‘A serious threat to public health’: Doctors warn about delay to mandatory alcohol health labels

The Irish Medical Organisation has condemned the delay to mandatory labels, stating it will result in preventable diseases and alcohol-related cancers

The delay to introducing mandatory warning labels on alcohol products by two years is a “serious threat to public health”, doctors have warned.

The warnings, which would draw a direct link between alcohol and cancer, are among a raft of measures in the Public Health Alcohol Act to reduce consumption. The labels were due to be introduced in May 2026.

However, this week Tánaiste Simon Harris confirmed the plans would need to be delayed in light of the potential impact of US president Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs on trade. The labels will be delayed until 2028.

The Irish Medical Organisation, the largest representative body for doctors in Ireland, has condemned the delay, stating it will result in preventable diseases and alcohol-related cancers.

Dr Anne Dee, president of the IMO and a consultant in public health, said the delay means “health being ignored in favour of corporate interests”.

“It will result in preventable incidences of cancer, increased incidences of liver disease, and harm to children because of a refusal to fully enact a bill signed into law seven years ago,” she said.

Under the law, once implemented, all bottles, cans and other containers must contain a back label stating: drinking alcohol causes liver disease; there is a direct link between alcohol and fatal cancers; a warning symbol for drinking when pregnant; and the website www.askaboutalcohol.ie.

The label should also state the quantity of grammes of alcohol and the energy value expressed in kilojoules and kilocalories. The label must be at least 60mm wide and not less than 30mm high surrounded by a black border.

Dr Dee said the labels are about giving people “basic information” about the risks of cancer.

“These are irrefutable facts. There is no excuse for keeping them off the label. The longer this Government delays, the more irreversible damage is done.”

The IMO is the latest organisation to criticise the delay in introducing the mandatory labels.

Dr Sheila Gilheany, chief executive of Alcohol Action Ireland (AAI) also described the decision as a “blow for public health”

“In the period to 2028 more than 3,000 people in Ireland will be diagnosed with cancer caused by alcohol. This includes some of the most common cancers in Ireland such as breast and bowel cancer with one in every eight breast cancers arising from alcohol,” she said.

“There will be upwards of 15,000 babies born with [Foetal Alcohol Syndrome Disorder] FASD, which is a completely preventable neuro-developmental condition that has lifelong implications and is estimated to cost the Irish exchequer €2.4 billion a year in terms of service need.”

Earlier this week, The Irish Times reported that drinks industry representative organisation, Drinks Ireland, warned Taoiseach Micheál Martin in April that plans for health labels on alcohol have been “identified as a barrier to trade by the US”.

The comments were made during a meeting sought to discuss the impact of US president Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs.