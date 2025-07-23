Food regulator recalls 141 types of ready meals sold in Centra, Supervalu, Tesco, Aldi

Ready meals affected by the recall include chicken curries and pilau rice

Consumers are being warned not to eat certain ready-made meals and side dishes sold in major supermarkets as they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a harmful bacteria.

One hundred and forty-one ready-made products were recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) on Tuesday due to the possible presence of this bacteria.

The recalled products are sold in Tesco, Supervalu, Centra and Aldi, among other outlets.

The prepared meals affected include chicken curries, lasagnes, bolognaises, pasta bakes, cottage pies and chow meins.

Affected side dishes include ready-made mashed potatoes, carrots and peas, green cabbage and pilau rice.

The FSAI is advising consumers not to eat the products being recalled. They are also advising people to check their freezers for these products and to dispose of them.

The implicated products are produced by food manufacturer Ballymaguire Foods, which specialises in the production of freshly prepared meals. All batches and all best before dates are included.

The products produced by Ballymaguire are marketed under the private label brands of its customers.

Affected products include Tesco’s Meals Made Easy, Irish Classics and Finest products.

The Happy Pear, Food To Go, Clean Cut, Fuel’d Foods, and Kitchen products that are sold in Supervalu and Centra are listed.

Supervalu’s Signature Taste, Supervalu and Freshly Prepared ranges contain affected products.

Products from Centra’s Centra and Freshly Prepared range are listed. The Inspired Cuisine and Specially Selected range of Aldi also contain affected products.

Other affected products are in the From the Farm and Good Food Locally Sourced brands, sold in various retailers.

The full list of recalled products by the Food Safety Authority can be viewed here.

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of disease-causing bacteria that can be found in water, soil, sewage, rotting vegetation and animals.

When people consume food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, they may develop a disease called listeriosis.

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms or gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting, nausea and diarrhoea. In rare cases, more severe infections can cause serious complications.

Pregnant women, babies, the elderly and people with weakened immune symptoms are more vulnerable to infections.

The incubation period or the time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing is on average three weeks but can range to between three and 70 days.

The FSAI has requested that retailers remove the implicated products from sale, and display recall notices at point-of-sale. They have also advised caterers not to use these products.

Wholesalers and distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall these products. They are also asked to provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retailer customers.