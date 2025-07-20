Sea of blue and gold floods Talbot Street as Tipperary fans honour Seán Treacy ahead of All-Ireland final

Tipperary fans listen to The Rebel Hearts band playing on Talbot Street, Dublin, where War of Independence veteran Seán Treacy was killed in 1920, ahead of the All-Ireland final. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Dublin’s Talbot Street was a sea of blue and gold on Sunday morning as Tipp fans gathered for the annual commemoration of War of Independence veteran Seán Treacy in advance of the All-Ireland hurling final between Tipperary and Cork.

Hundreds gathered at the memorial for the Soloheadbeg Republican who was killed in a shoot-out with Crown forces in October 1920.

Even pedestrians had to push determinedly to get through the throng, as Tipp man Seán Nugent led the audience in a rendering of Amhrán na bhFiann, followed by rousing shouts of “Up Tipp”.

Mr Nugent, a former county chairman of Tipperary GAA, said the gathering had its origins in the delayed 1922 All-Ireland final that was played on September 9th, 1923.

On that day, Tipperary captain Johnny Leahy stepped off the train in Heuston Station and led his team to the GPO, where they said prayers for the 1916 Volunteers. They then made the short walk to Talbot Street where they honoured their fallen countrymen, before walking on to Croke Park where they were beaten in the final by Kilkenny.

“But Kilkenny did not win it from that day until 1967,” Mr Nugent told The Irish Times, between pushes and handshakes.

Michael Garrett, from Ballincollig, Cork, looking for a match ticket among fans who gathered on Talbot Street to commemorate War of Independence veteran Seán Treacy. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

[ Tipperary are better than they get credit for, but Cork go into All-Ireland final as the finished articleOpens in new window ]

“I took over the organising of this from John Hassett about 2004 or 2005, and it’s been getting bigger every year” Mr Nugent said, adding: “the guards asked me did we have permission, sure we did not”.

Along the sea of blue and gold supporters a number of red-shirted Cork supporters could be seen, smiling good-naturedly as shouts of “Up Tipp” erupted at least every minute.

Outside The Celt pub, a group of Cork supporters gathered to give each other support and mutual encouragement. Gary McCarthy from Mahon, Paddy Courtney from Blackrock, Co Cork, and Colin Carr stood – without a drink between them – smiling at all the Tipp supporters. “We are not a bit worried,” Mr Carr said when asked if the sea of blue and gold was troubling. “Sure this is Dublin. It is neutral ground,” he said.

Mr McCarthy agreed, adding the match would be won by Cork “by about eight points”.