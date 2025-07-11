Girl (12) airlifted to hospital after getting into swimming difficulties in Co Tipperary

The young girl was taken to Cork University Hospital by an Irish Coast Guard helicopter

A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital after getting into swimming difficulties in Co Tipperary on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at a local swimming spot in the village of Newcastle, located close to Ballymacarbry on the Co Waterford border, shortly after 4pm.

The swimming area is along the Suir Blueway, and the girl had been swimming with a number of others when the incident occurred.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene and the girl was transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) by the Irish Coast Guard Air and Sea Rescue 117 helicopter, after being recovered from the water at around 4.45pm.

It is understood that the young girl’s family is local to the area.