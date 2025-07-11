Gardaí investigating death of man found with serious injuries in Limerick

Gardaí are investigating the death of a pensioner in Limerick City overnight.
The man, aged in his 70s, was found with serious injuries in the Cornmarket area of the city.
It’s understood the man suffered the injuries as a result of being assaulted.
The man was discovered near St Michael’s Court shortly before midnight.
Emergency services responded and the Gardaí have sealed off a scene.
Gardaí have been contacted for an official comment.