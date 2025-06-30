Ministers mull powers for health watchdog to inspect firms that own nursing homes

Revelations emerged earlier this month of care failings at two nursing homes run by Emeis, one of the State’s largest private providers. Photograph: PA

Ministers are looking at the provision of additional regulatory powers to the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) to inspect nursing homes, the Department of Health has said.

Among the areas being examined is to allow the health service watchdog to look at companies and the parent corporate structures that own some private nursing homes.

At the weekend, the department said that “actions [are] to be taken as a matter of priority”.

Minister of State at the Department of Health with responsibility for older people Kieran O’Donnell told the Dáil on Thursday that concerning licensing, there was “absolutely” a lacuna there at the moment.

READ MORE

“Within a group of companies, the licensing inspection is on individual nursing homes and who they are run by, but the parent company is not under Hiqa’s remit. I want that to be changed. There is an acceptance in that regard.”

Mr O’Donnell said that at present, a Hiqa report on a particular nursing home was based on findings of an inspection that could have taken place several months earlier.

“I want to see that report updated with the current position of the nursing homes and whether they have complied with any conditions required of them under the inspections. That makes common sense”, said the Minister in reply to questions from Marie Sherlock of the Labour Party.

“In the context of Hiqa’s enforcement powers, it is correct to say that Hiqa cannot issue fines directly. We have no issue in this regard. It is something Hiqa recommends and we very much support,” said Mr O’Donnell.

The Minister’s comments came in the aftermath of the revelations by RTÉ Investigates earlier this month of examples of care failings and neglect of vulnerable older residents at two nursing homes run by Emeis, one of the State’s largest private providers of residential care.

The department, in a statement to The Irish Times, this weekend said: “Minister O’Donnell, Minister [for Health, Jennifer] Carroll MacNeill and members across Government, are deeply concerned at the level of noncompliance in evidence from the distressing footage aired during the RTÉ Investigates programme on the 4th of June, and on Prime Time on the 10th June.

“The interim report from Hiqa and the Office of the Chief Inspector was published on Tuesday, 17th June. Hiqa has stated in this interim report that they have no legal remit currently with respect to umbrella or parent companies such as Emeis Ireland and that this needs to be considered as a matter of priority.

“Hiqa has acknowledged the importance of examining its processes and methodology. It is essential that these are continually being looked at for ways to improve the inspection and regulation of nursing homes.”

The department said the need for additional regulatory powers in respect of nursing homes was being considered, with actions to be taken as a matter of priority.

“It is important that all aspects of the nursing home sector are scrutinised to ensure that service delivery and configuration meet the needs of residents and their families in a sustainable and safe manner. The welfare of residents and their families will remain our highest priority.”