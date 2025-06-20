Ireland weather: Hottest day for nearly three years recorded as temperature reaches 29.6 degrees

A swimmer from the diving board at Lough Owel in Co Westmeath takes advantage of the hottest day in Ireland with a temperature of 29.6 degrees in Co Roscommon.

The hottest day in Ireland since August 2022 has been recorded with a 29.6 degrees in Co Roscommon.

Met Éireann said that the value at Mount Dillon this afternoon is the highest since 32.1 degrees was recorded at Durrow, Co Laois on August 13th, 2022.

It’s the highest June temperature in Ireland since 2018 and also the earliest time a 29 degrees has been seen in Ireland since records began. The previous record was June 26th, 2018.

20/06/2025 - News - Swimmers at Seapoint having fun as the afternoon temperatures rose. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Values of between 25 and 29 degrees were recorded in most inland areas of Ireland. Sea breezes kept temperatures down along south and east coasts.

The hot weather will linger in eastern parts on Saturday with Dublin expected to get the hottest temperatures of around 25 degrees.

Rain will creep into western parts during Saturday afternoon marking the end of the current hot and dry spell.

Saturday and Sunday will feel a lot cooler and fresher than of late with the occasional shower. Temperatures will be between 14 and 18 degrees.

20/06/2025 - News - Swimmers at Seapoint cooling down as afternoon temperatures climbed. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Monday will see rain more widespread across the country and that pattern looks like persisting into next week.

By Tuesday the sunny conditions will be over, with cloudy conditions, rain and drizzle almost everywhere. A few brighter spells may break through in the north and West at times. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, in mainly moderate to fresh West to southwest winds, are expected.

Met Éireann forecaster Mark Rowe said there is no sign in the immediate future of the hot weather continuing.

A temperature of 30.8 degrees was recorded in England on Friday and the UK Met Office is expecting highs of 34 degrees on Saturday sparking off thunderstorms.

While the national record for this year was not broken, Friday was the hottest day of the year so far for Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.