Ryan Tubridy announces engagement to Dr Clare Kambamettu

Ryan Tubridy has announced his engagement to his partner, Dr Clare Kambamettu, a clinical psychologist.

The former RTÉ presenter and Late Late Show host confirmed the news on his radio show, which is broadcast on Virgin Radio in the UK and on Q102 in Ireland, on Tuesday.

“I’m very, very, very, very, very happy to confirm that I did indeed get engaged to my partner Clare on Thursday evening in the west of Ireland,” he told his listeners.

“It is a very beautiful feeling.”

Mr Tubridy, who is now based in London, said the couple were “surrounded by gorgeous people who we didn’t know, strangers in the hotel and people who were working around the place” when he proposed.

“I just decided: now is the time, and here we go,” he said.

“It’s a very exciting time to be alive. I’m a very, very lucky man.

“It’s one of those beautiful moments where the world feels lighter and there’s a whole new adventure ahead.”

No wedding details have been announced.

Mr Tubridy’s confirmation of the engagement came after O’Dalaigh Jewellers in Clifden, Co Galway, posted on social media on Monday that the presenter had bought a ring for his partner, leading to speculation the pair had become engaged. The post was promptly deleted.

Mr Tubridy and Dr Kambamettu, who won the Rose of Tralee as the London Rose in 2010, made their first public appearance at the Irish Post Awards in London in 2023.

Mr Tubridy left RTÉ in August 2023 in controversial circumstances after it emerged that the State broadcaster previously understated his earnings.