Public advised to avoid Clonavon Terrace amid second night of unrest in Ballymena

Crowds take to the streets of Ballymena, Co Antrim, in a second night of 'serious disorder'. Photograph: Pacemaker Belfast

Members of the public have been advised to avoid the Clonavon Terrace area of Ballymena, Co Antrim, as riot police have been deployed during a second night of “serious disorder”.

Hundreds of people have gathered in the town where fireworks and other objects have been thrown at police.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said on Tuesday night that it is “currently dealing with serious disorder” in the town.

PSNI vehicles formed barricades on some roads while riot police wearing armour and carrying shields stood nearby.

Some protesters shouted abuse and threw objects at the police, including glass bottles and pieces of metal.

Police fired less-than-lethal rounds at some of those gathered and also used a water cannon to disperse the crowd.

It comes after four houses were damaged by fire on Monday while 15 police officers were injured, some of whom required hospital treatment, after being targeted with petrol bombs, bricks and masonry.

The disorder followed an earlier peaceful protest in support of the family of a girl who was the victim of an alleged sexual assault in the area.

Damaged property at Clonavon Terrace, Ballymena following a protest on Monday night over an alleged sexual assault in the Co Antrim town. Photograph: Jonathan McCambridge/ PA Wire

Two 14-year-old boys appeared in court on Monday charged with attempted rape. The charges were read to the teenagers by a Romanian interpreter.

A 28-year-old man was also arrested and released from custody following questioning, the PSNI said.

Following Monday night’s disorder, a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with riotous behaviour, disorderly behaviour, attempted criminal damage and resisting police.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, assistant chief constable Ryan Henderson said the PSNI is actively working to identify those responsible for last night’s “racially-motivated disorder in Ballymena and bring them to justice”.

“Over the coming days, we will have in place a significant policing presence to help protect these communities in Ballymena and prevent any future disorder,” he said. —Additional reporting: PA