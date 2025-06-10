Michael Healy-Rae’s property management firm records over €840,000 in profit over two years

The Dáil Register of Members’ Interests states Michael Healy-Rae is an owner of rental properties. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A property management firm owned by Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae has recorded combined profits of €841,908 over a two-year period.

That is according to new accounts filed by the Kerry TD’s Roughty Properties Ltd which show the company recorded post-tax profits of €376,048 in the 12 months to the end of May 2024.

Accounts lodged last week by the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture’s property company showed it recorded a €465,860 post tax profit from May 9th, 2022 to May 31st, 2023.

The profits for the two periods add up to a combined €841,908 post tax profit.

Mr Healy-Rae’s entry in the Dáil Register of Members’ Interests states the firm’s main activity is “management of rental properties”.

He describes himself in the register as an owner of rental properties and lists 17 separate properties for letting, including 14 houses.

Separate figures published by the Department of Children show Mr Healy-Rae’s Rosemont House in Tralee, which is used to house Ukrainian refugees, has received €1.22 million over two years and three months to the end of December last.

In 2022, Kerry County Council refused planning permission to Roughty Properties Ltd’s planning application for a three-storey extension to expand the Rosemont Guest House.

The property firm is now Mr Healy-Rae’s most profitable enterprise.