Man (30s) arrested as PSNI launch murder investigation into death of woman in Belfast

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) scene of crime officers (SOCO) at a property on the Shore Road, Belfast, after reports of a sudden death.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has launched a murder investigation after the death of a woman in a house in the Shore Road area of North Belfast.

The woman, in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene in the early hours of Tuesday morning. A man, in his 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The PSNI and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene in response to a call out just before midnight.

The PNSI’s Major Investigation Team is leading the inquiry.

Earlier on Tuesday, cordons were in place at the front and back of the house as forensic officers carried out detailed examinations.

Neighbours were alerted when police vehicles arrived at the house facing Loughside Park.

North Belfast DUP MLA Philip Brett said there was “massive shock and sadness” in the community following the incident.