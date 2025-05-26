Elderly woman pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in Co Louth

The incident happened at about 12.20pm at Lower Main Street, Dunleer, Co Louth. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses after a pedestrian in her 80s was knocked down and killed by a bus in Dunleer, Co Louth.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where she was later pronounced dead.

The incident happened at about 12.20pm at Lower Main Street. The road was closed for a technical examination of the scene to be conducted and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who were at the scene between 12.10pm and 12.30pm on Monday and may have camera footage to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.