Teenager who drowned off Donegal coast was ‘true ambassador of hope,’ funeral hears

The funeral of Emmanuel Familola took place at St Mary’s Oratory in Buncrana, Co Donegal, on Saturday. Photograph: Joe Dunne

Emmanuel Familola was a “true ambassador of hope” who had a “serene magnetism” which “crossed social, ethnic and cultural boundaries” to “touch every heart”, mourners at his funeral have been told.

Parish priest Father Francis Bradley paid tribute to the 16-year-old’s “attractive personality” and the “plethora of gifts and talents he possessed, and every one of them carried with gentle ease and good humour”.

Emmanuel was, the priest said, someone who “looked out for others’ needs, was endlessly patient and kind, and so, so respectful.

“Perhaps without even being aware of it, he sought out the vulnerable kids in school, or more precisely they sought him out, drawn to his fun-loving heart, his warm smile, his sharp wit, and his great charisma.

“In Emmanuel, they found the shelter they needed amid the storms of life and living.”

Emmanuel died a week ago along with his friend, 18-year-old Matt Sibanda, after they went into the water in Lough Swilly, off Ned’s Point in Buncrana, Co Donegal, to retrieve a football.

Emmanuel Familola, 16, left, and 18-year-old Matt Sibanda

Originally from Nigeria, he and his mother and younger brothers had been living in a centre for international protection applicants in Buncrana.

His funeral Mass took place in St Mary’s Oratory in Buncrana on Saturday morning. It was attended by many people from the asylum seeker and migrant communities in Buncrana and Co Donegal, as well as friends and neighbours from the town and from his football team, Buncrana Hearts FC, as well as from Nigeria.

Also present were members of the emergency services, including the RNLI and coastguard, representatives from Donegal County Council including councillors Joy Beard and Jack Murray, and the Derry SDLP MLA Mark Durkan.

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste were represented by the Taoiseach’s aide de camp, Commandant Joe Glennan. Billy Banda, the leader of the African community in Co Donegal, also attended, as did Fr Cajecan, a priest from Nigeria who lives in the Termonbacca Carmelite Monastery in Derry.

In advance of the Requiem Mass, students from Emmanuel’s school, Scoil Mhuire in Buncrana, accompanied by pupils from Matt’s school, Crana College, formed a guard of honour outside the church.

Mass began with the choir of the Safe Haven Christian community singing Amazing Grace.

Students formed a guard of honour outside St Mary's Oratory in Buncrana, Co Donegal, for the funeral of teenager Emmanuel Familola on Saturday. Photograph: Joe Dunne

Four of his friends from Scoil Mhuire brought up the gifts. Items carried to the altar to represent his life included a collage of photographs from Emmanuel’s recent trip to the Department of Foreign Affairs for work experience and a certificate he had been due to receive on Monday to mark its successful completion.

His brothers brought up Emmanuel’s Manchester City shirt, representing the football team he supported and loved, and his Bible, to represent his deep faith.

During the homily Fr Bradley spoke of how Emmanuel had “distinguished himself by his devotion of heart, by his courtesy, calmness and sense of gratitude for anything and everything he was given.

Although the sun has been bright in the sky these days, the gloomy and foreboding shadow of death has hung over us all on the banks of this lovely lake — Father Francis Bradley

“An excellent student who always gave his best, he had a serene magnetism to him which crossed social, ethnic and cultural boundaries for his warmth and charisma spoke every language, touched every heart.”

All of this, he said, “made the tragedy which befell himself and Matt Sibanda, from Zimbabwe, on Saturday evening last all the more difficult to comprehend, all the more painful.

“They appear to have been doing what young boys would – playing football and going into the water to retrieve the ball.

“How were they really to know the real power and danger of the water, the destructive currents and forces which lay beneath the otherwise picture-perfect sea on a surreal afternoon?” he asked.

“Although the sun has been bright in the sky these days, the gloomy and foreboding shadow of death has hung over us all on the banks of this lovely lake.”

Referring to the alternative name for the lough, the Lake of Shadows, Fr Bradley said it “conveys the mood of our broken hearts”.

“It is distressingly difficult for all of us to come to terms with this tragedy,” he said.

Tony Joel, a neighbour of the Familola family in Nigeria, thanked the Irish people on behalf of the African community in Donegal, Derry, Ireland and the Familola family.

“From the bottom of my heart,” he said, “I want to thank the people from Buncrana, from Inishowen and from Donegal for being there for us the moment this tragedy happened,” he said.

“Thank you to the RNLI, all the emergency services and the hospital staff at Letterkenny General Hospital who tried so hard to save Emmanuel.

“We cannot thank you enough for the unity and love you have given to this family and for supporting us all at this hard time.”

Burial took place afterwards at Cockhill cemetery, Buncrana.