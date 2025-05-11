Two teenage friends who died in water off Donegal named

The two teenagers who drowned off the coast of Buncrana, Co Donegal were 16-year-old Emmanuel Familola and 18-year-old Matt Sibanda

A vigil has taken place in Co Donegal following the deaths of two friends who got into difficulty in the sea near Buncrana.

Emmanuel Familola (16) and Matt Sibanda (18) died after an incident close to Ned’s Point at around 4pm on Saturday.

A third young man managed to swim to the shore and was recovering at Letterkenny University Hospital on Sunday.

The teenagers are understood to have been trying to retrieve a football from the sea when they got into difficulty. A search and rescue operation began once the alarm was raised.

Mr Familola was recovered from the sea just after the incident but died at Letterkenny University Hospital overnight. Mr Sibanda was found in the sea between Ned’s Point and Fahan by the Greencastle Coastguard at about 9pm.

Mr Sibanda, whose family are originally from Zimbabwe, was a student at Crana College, while Mr Familola, whose family was from Nigeria, attended Scoil Mhuire. They were living in International Protection accommodation in Buncrana.

A search and rescue operation began in Buncrana, Co Donegal, once the alarm was raised. Photograph: Joe Dunne

Hundreds of people attended a vigil in memory of the two deceased on Sunday, where Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown spoke of the “terrible loss” suffered by their families.

Public representatives and members of the emergency services and the search and rescue crews who attempted to save the teenagers’ lives were also present.

“Yesterday at this time, the sun was shining, the sky was blue, the sea was attractive, everything was wonderful. Today, a dark cloud has come over everybody in different ways, but especially the families of Emmanuel and Matt,” Bishop McKeown told the vigil at St Mary’s Oratory in Buncrana.

“We have two families who came here and found welcome in Buncrana, who travelled here for safety, and found this tragedy.”

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the teenagers, describing it as a “terrible tragedy”.

Cllr Jack Murray said he visited one of the town’s International Protection centres on Sunday, where “everyone was is in tears” and it was “obvious” the friends were loved.

“I’ve no doubt that the community will show the families all the support and solidarity that they deserve at such an incredibly difficult time,” he added.

A spokesperson for the Donegal Education Training Board said the entire community of Crana College and Scoil Mhuire, including students, staff, boards of management and parents, were heartbroken.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to Matt and Emmanuel’s families, who are grieving the unimaginable loss of their cherished sons and loved ones.”

Crana College and Scoil Mhuire have activated support plans for students, parents and colleagues and are to reopen on Monday.

Principals Kevin Cooley (Crana College) and Evelyn McLoughlin (Scoil Mhuire) said words could not fully express the heartache being felt in both schools.

“Our school communities are devastated by this heartbreaking loss. Emmanuel and Matt were deeply respected and valued members of our student bodies, and their passing has left us all in profound shock,” they said.

Fr Francis Bradley, local parish priest, attended the scene at Buncrana Pier on Saturday and said this was not the first time tragedy had struck Buncrana.

“These are new parishioners. They’re not immigrants, they’re new parishioners, new members of our community,” he added.

Cllr Murray said the town of Buncrana was “numb” following the tragedy.

“There are no words when something like this happens,” he said. “These two young men were only starting out in life and this terrible tragedy has stolen their lives from them. It’s heartbreaking.”