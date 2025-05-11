Teenager’s body found after search off Donegal coast

A multi-agency search led by the Irish Coast Guard was launched, supported by the RNLI and a Coast Guard helicopter from Sligo

The body of a teenager has been recovered following a multi-agency response to three males in difficulty off the Donegal coast.

Two male juveniles were transferred to hospital, one of whom is in a serious condition.

A member of the public raised the alarm shortly before 4pm on Saturday that there were three males in difficulty in the water near Buncrana.

A multi-agency search led by the Irish Coast Guard was launched, supported by the RNLI and a Coast Guard helicopter from Sligo.

Gardaí from Donegal North and the ambulance service also attended the scene.

A statement from Gardaí on Saturday evening said: “Two male juveniles were transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital, one of whom remains in a serious condition.

“Following the subsequent recovery of a body of an adult male in his teens, the search for the third male has since been stood down.

“The local coroner has been notified and a postmortem examination will be arranged in due course.”

A spokeswoman for the Department of Transport said: “Just after 9pm this evening a second person was recovered from the water by Greencastle coast guard unit and transferred to Buncrana Pier.

“The Coast Guard would like to thank all the search and rescue units and members of the public who were on scene for their assistance in the search.” – PA