Trump film tariffs could hit thousands of jobs in Ireland, industry figures warn

US president Donald Trump said he would hit films made in foreign countries with 100 per cent tariffs. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of jobs in the Irish film and television industry could be affected if US president Donald Trump presses ahead with threats of 100 per cent tariffs on films made outside of the United States, say prominent industry figures.

There is a lack of clarity, however, as to what is intended, what tariffs might apply to and how they would be levied, they add.

Minister for the Arts and Culture Patrick O’Donovan said the “European Commission is continuing to engage with the US administration in relation to tariffs”.

“As Minister responsible for the sector, I frequently engage with the film industry and I plan to continue our constructive and collaborative dialogue at our next engagement in the near future,” he added.

READ MORE

Uncertainty was “probably the single worst issue here”, said Larry Bass, founder of Shinawil, which works on international drama co-productions and makes high-profile programmes for the Irish television market.

“By just announcing this he will now put into question a whole range of production plans right across the globe and that will affect a huge amount of the business.

“The detail in this is going to be very interesting but as things stand we don’t know whether what he is proposing will be on film only, or television too, whether it will apply to where the financing for a project comes from or where it is filmed. And whether what he is saying now will change next week or next month,” said Mr Bass.

President Trump, posting on social media on Monday, said he wanted to “immediately begin the process of instituting a 100 per cent tariff on any and all movies coming into our country that are produced in foreign lands”.

He said the industry in the US was “dying” due to productions going overseas.

Though no specific countries were referenced and many other countries have far larger film sectors, Government figures here suggest that more than 20,000 work each year on projects supported by the “Section 481” tax reliefs established to attract big international productions.

Though the number of full-time equivalent roles is significantly lower, some 16,000 people are estimated to work across the audiovisual sector with more than 10,000 in film and television. Total annual production spend has been put at more than €430 million.

An average of almost 100 S481 projects annually have been registered in recent years and 75 per cent of them involve investment from overseas.

A spokesman for Tánaiste Simon Harris described as “unhelpful” any additional tariffs while the European Union and US negotiate on achieving “a good trade deal that is good for both sides”.

“Ireland and Europe’s position on tariffs has been clear and consistent – they are bad for consumers, bad for business and bad for the two economies on both sides of the Atlantic,” he said.

“This week, Tánaiste Simon Harris held lengthy discussions with the EU trade commissioner and it is clear that Europe is serious about wanting to engage in a structured negotiation and engagement with the US to get to a trade deal that is good for both sides. That will be the focus of Ireland’s efforts.

“It is important that during that time that all parties engage in good faith and, as the Tánaiste has said repeatedly, any additional measures during that process would be unhelpful.”

This is expected to be one of the best years ever for film production here, possibly the best, according to industry figures who acknowledge the industry could be badly hit if the tariffs are implemented although nobody who spoke to The Irish Times was clear how that might be done.

“Warner Brothers have just committed to making the Harry Potter TV series in the UK, it’s a 10-year deal involving an investment of $1 billion. Is that suddenly going to cost $2 billion?,” asked one.

“President Trump asked for submissions recently on the film industry and the Motion Picture Association, which represents the big studios, made an 80-page one and they certainly weren’t asking for anything like this.”

Production levels in Hollywood have been in significant decline, however, and California governor Gavin Newsom recently announced plans to increase the scale of tax breaks there from 20 per cent to 35 per cent, slightly above the Irish level of 32 per cent. There were some suggestions on Monday that President Trump’s tariff announcement was part of his ongoing political tussle with the democrat governor.

Mr Bass said the additional supports were what the studios were looking for but that bringing film production back to anything like previous levels in the US would prove “difficult”.

Labour Party finance spokesperson Ged Nash said film production “is a hugely competitive and ever-changing sector globally and Ireland needs to be ready to take this latest challenge, if it in fact emerges, head-on”.

“Trump clearly doesn’t get the complexity of the globalised film and TV production sector. Neither does he appear to understand the reasons why production rates have declined in the US in recent times.”