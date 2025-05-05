Spiritans accused of putting own interests before those of abuse victims

The Restore Together group for survivors of abuse in Spiritan-run schools said: 'Our experience is that the Spiritans have failed at every stage, from the time of the abuse onwards, to put the interests and rights of victims/survivors first.' Photograph: Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty

The Spiritan congregation has been accused of putting its own interests, needs and concerns before survivors of abuse in schools run by them.

The Restore Together advocacy group for survivors of abuse in Spiritan-run schools has said: “Our experience is that the Spiritans have failed at every stage, from the time of the abuse onwards, to put the interests and rights of victims/survivors first. The Spiritans have invariably put their interests, needs and concerns and those of the institution first.”

The accusation is in a lengthy letter written on behalf of the group by survivor Philip Feddis, who attended Blackrock College. Last month it was sent to past pupils’ unions at Blackrock College, Willow Park, St Mary’s College, St Michael’s College and Templeogue College, all in Dublin, and Rockwell College in Co Tipperary.

Easter, it said, was “a time for Spiritan priests to reflect on the adequacy of their response to child sex abuse”.

The “victim/survivor experience” involving Spiritans was “not one of compassion”, it said.

“Victims/survivors feel frustrated, disappointed, angry and worse. The ongoing delay in implementing the comprehensive restorative programme has increased the suffering of victims/survivors in many ways. It is not compassionate, it is cruel.”

It pointed out that “a comprehensive, victim-centred redress scheme and a testimony-gathering (truth-telling) project has still not been delivered and the Spiritans have made no commitment to a start date for either. This is completely unacceptable to victims/survivors; most of us are over 60, who have already waited far too long for justice.”

Because of the age factor, “urgent delivery is vital for the success of these redress and testimony programmes”, the letter said. “A constant refrain is that victims/survivors are tired. We are tired of being ignored and marginalised. We are tired of feeling betrayed and abandoned by institutions that were supposed to protect and care for us as children.”

It noted how “Restore Together recently called on the Spiritans to finalise the redress scheme without further delay and have it up and running no later than June 1st this year. The Spiritans have not responded to this call. We in Restore Together have been more than patient.”

Survivors, the group said, are “tired of having to fight and push the Spiritans every step of the way to fully and comprehensively face up to the issue of child sex abuse in their schools and `do the right thing’. We are tired of being told we will have to wait.”

The “historic power imbalance that we as victims/survivors experienced as children and which facilitated our abuse is still present and underpinning the current situation. This compounds the suffering of victims/survivors and has to be ended for once and for all. The Spiritans must take all immediate steps to bring justice to victims/survivors without having to be pushed every step of the way to do so,” it said.