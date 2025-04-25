Freemasons investigate use of Dublin hall to film McGregor-backed video featuring ‘sex act’

A scene from the video for Spit In It! by Eskimo Supreme, which was filmed in the Freemasons’ Hall on Molesworth Street, Dublin. Photograph: YouTube

The Grand Lodge of the Freemasons of Ireland has begun investigation after an artist on Conor McGregor’s record label used their historic Dublin hall to film a video where a sex act is committed.

The Freemasons’ Hall on Molesworth Street, was used to film an interview with the mixed martial arts fighter by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson earlier this month, features in the video for Spit In It! by Eskimo Supreme as a stand in for a room in Westminster in London.

In the video, actors playing Irish paramilitaries shout explicit demands at a woman described as “Your Royal Highness”. They are then forced at gunpoint to perform a sex act on her.

Actors dressed up as dissident republicans appear to be imprisoned behind wire in the hall.

“Let us out, you British b**tards,” they shout, before yelling a further expletive.

“We are political prisoners and we demand political status,” they add.

The lyrics of Spit In It! include references to RTÉ’s the Late Late Show and to Newstalk broadcaster Pat Kenny.

The video first appeared on YouTube a week ago and has more than 115,000 views.

The video description is that the British government has “unlocked a freak scientific discovery whereby the saliva of Irish dissident republicans morphs a royal family member in to a dragon when their saliva encounters royal genitalia enough times.”

Philip AJ Daley, Grand Secretary of the Freemasons in Ireland, confirmed via email that an investigation is under way in relation to the use of the hall, which was built in 1869, for the video. “It would be inappropriate to make any further statement until our investigation is complete.”

Alex Sheeran, the artist behind Eskimo Supreme, is signed to Greenback Records, which is credited at the end of the video.

McGregor launched the label last summer with music industry business partners. He said it was set to be a “a multi-genre record label supporting artists at all stages of their career.”

Greenback Records has been contacted for comment.

Sheeran is a former member of Irish rap crew Versatile. In a post on Instagram, he describes Spit In It as the “scauldiest tune” he has made.

Earlier this month the Grand Lodge of the Freemasons ran in to controversy when it emerged that their venue in Dublin was used for the filming of a Tucker Carlson interview with McGregor.

In a statement issued on April 19th, the Freemasons said that their ‘historic venue’ was available for private event hire.

“The Freemasons of Ireland accepted a booking from a media company and if the participants and content had been known the booking would not have been accepted.”

The Freemasons have donated the fee for the interview to charity after expressing regret that it took place on their premises.

Former Fox News host Carlson filmed the interview with McGregor at the hall on Molesworth Street in Dublin on April 15th. The 54 minute interview was released on the right wing commentator’s social media channels three days later.

During the interview, McGregor criticised the Government, claiming it was responsible for the “erasure of Irish culture” and what he termed as “mass immigration.”

McGregor (36) also told Carlson that his ambition to become President of Ireland may not get off the ground as Ireland is “not a democratic country.”

In November of last year a jury in a civil trial at the High Court found that McGregor raped Nikita Hand in a hotel in Dublin in December 2018. She was awarded almost €250,000 in damages.